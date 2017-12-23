NSCDC destroys 156 illegal refineries in Rivers

Chukwudi Akasike

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State Command, said at least 156 illegal refineries have been destroyed by its operatives this year.

The corps state Commandant, Muhammed Haruna, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, said the illegal refineries were operated by suspected oil thieves.

Haruna identified some of the areas the refineries were destroyed as Cutting Channel creek, Osaka creek and other places, adding that those involved in the illicit activities.

Explaining that the command also arrested 140 suspected oil thieves, Haruna noted that five barges, 69 trucks and 21 cars used in conveying stolen and illegally refined petroleum products were impounded by the security outfit.

He said, “Pipeline vandalism, oil theft, among others have been drastically reduced with stringent resistance through the gallant efforts of officers and men of the corps.

“Timely and intelligence reports within and outside the corps have been very useful. In the year under review, the command destroyed 156 illegal refineries across the state.

“Several dump sites and illegal refineries at Osaka creek, Cutting Channel creek and several other places were destroyed. The command impounded a total number of 21 vehicles conveying adulterated and vandalised products, 69 trucks, five barges as well as arresting about 140 suspects.

“In addition, a total of two vessels, two barges and 54 suspects were handed over to us by the Nigeria Navy for further investigation and prosecution. In the same vain Operation Delta Safe, which the corps is a component, handed over a total number of eight trucks, some buses, a boat and 27 suspects.”

He pointed out that officers and men of the state command manning various locations had intensified efforts towards fighting illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

He noted that the command had secured the conviction of 48 persons involved in illegal oil bunkering.

Haruna further said other suspects were currently standing trial at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, saying that three barges abandoned by suspected thieves had been forfeited to the Federal Government.

