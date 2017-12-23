2019: Wike gives condition to accept 2nd term endorsements

By Egufe Yafugborhi
PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he would acknowledge the wave of endorsements for a second tenure by different Rivers State interest groups only when he has the assurance that those endorsing would defend their votes in 2019.
At a Civic Reception organised in his honour by the Apara Kingdom, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the All Progressives Congres, APC, federal government had performed so dismally that it would take them rewriting results to hang on to power come 2019.
He told Rivers people, “I will declare when you assure me you are ready to protect our votes. The way Nigeria is going today, the APC Federal Government is only prepared to write results. But this time, the results will write them.
“Even if there is fuel, there is no money to buy fuel. Dollar exchange to the naira has degenerated and prices of foodstuffs gone beyond the reach of Nigerians. They deceived Nigerians with all kinds of lies, but today they are compounding the problems of the people.”
Governor Wike said that he is developing Rivers State because he wants to walk the streets after leaving office without being guarded by soldiers like those who failed the people. Eze Oha Apara, Eze C. A. Worlu-Wodo announced on the occasion, that the people of Apara Kingdom have endorsed Governor Wike for a second term as he has transformed the state with good governance in an outstanding fashion.
Former Rivers State Attorney General, Mr Frank Ohwor, said all Rivers people can see the difference between this administration and the immediate past APC government that failed them. He said that Governor Wike deserves the recognition by his people.
