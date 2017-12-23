Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Couple allege moves to forcibly circumcise their daughters, aged 7 and 10



A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three daughters.

Mr. Value Onehireba Ewansubhor, a former banker, and his wife, Ese Joy, alleged, in a statement, they were under pressure by some people to have their 10-year-old eldest daughter and her twin sisters, aged seven, circumcised.

Girls in controverial circumcision

The couple said they had to bring the matter to the public domain after all attempts to resist the pressure proved abortive, believing that this might  dissuade those allegedly pressurizing them from their hard line position on the matter.

“Since early 2017, some members of my wife’s family have been pressurizing us to release to them our three daughters, the eldest, aged 10 and the twins, who are now just 7 years plus, to have them circumcised.

I have done everything possible with my wife to get them to drop the idea but to no avail. They are bent on mutilating the girls’ genitals, insisting that it is the historical practice by which their people preserve their ladies, curtail their sexual arousal and keep them in check”, they said.

“With their insistent and a threat recently to ensure that the three girls are circumcised, whether we like it or not, we are appealing to government and the general public to prevail on these people, some of whom are members of my wife’s family in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, to leave the three children alone as we do not want them circumcised.

“Although we realise that this is an age-long standing tradition of large scale practice in Urhobo land, particularly in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, where my wife hails from and one that has declined, if not completely phased out already in my own homeland of Esan in Edo State, we are by virtue of our religion and education not willing to make our children to go through the experience and insist that it is a tradition that should be put behind us in this age and times’.

The   wife, Ese Joy Ewansubhor, a lawyer, who is into private practice in Warri, added: “We don’t know what to do any more, we are forced to cry to the public as they have now resorted to threatening us, vowing that once it’s time to have the children circumcised, they know how to go about it to ensure that it is done. We are scared and afraid that our daughters’ lives are under threat”.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 20:30:00 When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump

When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump

President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June

0 News 23/12/2017 20:35:00 Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report

Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report

The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Boko

0 News 23/12/2017 20:40:00 Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries

Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries

OLUFEMI ATOYEBI, FEMI MAKINDE, KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE, PETER DADA, ANTHONY OKAFOR and GBENGA ODOGUN Civil servants in some states of the federation may not be able to meet

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:17:00 Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Journalist and fitness guru Alice Hart-Davis tries out the Zerofat, which promises to help users shed pounds by having them burn calories under infrared light

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:47:00 Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:23:00 Optical illusion china

Optical illusion china

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 18:05:00 Seven money-saving apps to help you eliminate debt

Seven money-saving apps to help you eliminate debt

Ife Ogunfuwa [email protected] For a lot of people, budgeting, saving money and tracking their finances is difficult. That’s because we are bombarded with a bunch of marketing

0 News 23/12/2017 06:40:00 More for people who love football – Wenger

More for people who love football – Wenger

Arsene Wenger hailed Arsenal’s breath-taking 3-3 draw against Liverpool as a dream come true for football purists.Wenger Wenger’s side staged a thrilling second half fightback that

0 News 19/12/2017 17:10:00 Politics: Hillary Clinton is now just as unpopular as Donald Trump

Politics: Hillary Clinton is now just as unpopular as Donald Trump

Politics Hillary Clinton is now just as unpopular as Donald Trump Published: 19.12.2017 , Refreshed: 57 minutes ago Michal Kranz Hillary Clinton's favorability dropped to 36% in a Gallup

0 News 21/12/2017 16:22:00 Sports: One of the computer models picking NFL games has taken a big lead — here is who they like in Week 16

Sports: One of the computer models picking NFL games has taken a big lead — here is who they like in Week 16

Sports One of the computer models picking NFL games has taken a big lead — here is who they like in Week 16 Published: 21.12.2017 Cork Gaines Two models

0 News 17/12/2017 20:41:00 Power: 37 federal varsities using 1,068 generators

Power: 37 federal varsities using 1,068 generators

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Thirty-seven federal universities in the country are using 1,068 generators as alternative power source, an energy audit of the tertiary institutions has

0 News 19/12/2017 10:13:00 PDP Reps Protest, Walk Out Over Defection Of Member

PDP Reps Protest, Walk Out Over Defection Of Member

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are protesting at the House of Representatives over the defection of a member, Raphael Igbokwe, to the All Progressives Congress

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron