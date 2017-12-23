Forcados lauds Okowa on projects, devt

The Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Community Development and Project Monitoring, Engr. Kingsley Forcados, has commended the governor over what he described as projects spread and the speedy development of the state.
According to hin, the governor’s passion for sustainable development in the riverine communities is laudable, saying Okowa just last week in Burutu the headquarters of Burutu Local Government, recommitted himself to make sufficient provision to kickstart the ongoing Ayakoromo bridge that will link other riverine communities and bolster socio-economic activities for the welfare of all Deltans.
His words: “In spite the paucity of funds, and the dwindling of oil prices, we have encountered in the country, the governor has unparalleled leadership acumen in making a footprint of developmental strides in all the 25-local government areas of the state. This clearly attributes, His Excellency is forthright, genuine, focused, detribalized and committed to a better Delta of accelerated prosperity”.
“More importantly is the 2018 appropriation bill being signed into law, which will address most of the fundamental issues in the state. I think it is practically an injustice to humanity for one to tag the governor as not doing enough in addressing the temporal challenges facing the state. The administration of Dr. Okowa is committed to bringing massive development to all nooks and crannies of the state, this he has justified through his outbursts and has vigorously shown by assuring more funds to DESOPADEC to implement fiscal capital projects.
Related Articles
When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump
President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June
Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report
The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Boko
Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries
OLUFEMI ATOYEBI, FEMI MAKINDE, KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE, PETER DADA, ANTHONY OKAFOR and GBENGA ODOGUN Civil servants in some states of the federation may not be able to meet
Most Watched VideosView all posts
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Police declare Badoo cult kingpin, Alaka wanted
The Lagos State Police Command has declared a popular independent oil marketer and prime suspect of the Badoo cult killings in Ikorodu and Epe axis of
Buhari at 75: Nigeria regaining past glory, winning investors' confidence under Buhari - Dogara
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has also congratulated President Buhari on his 75th birthday- Dogara praised the president stating that
Dominant Barca move 14 points clear of Real Madrid
Barcelona opened a commanding 14-point lead over bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and
Group moves to break PDP, sets up parallel secretariat
By Dapo Akinrefon & Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was yesterday headed for a fresh crisis, following the emergence of a splinter group, christened
Ekiti Assembly passes N96bn 2018 budget
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 budget presented by Governor Ayodele Fayose on December 5. Presenting the report to
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>