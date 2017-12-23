Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Onuesoke faults statement on Atiku



Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke,has joined other social commentators to challenge the claim  by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  did not make tangible contributions to the 2015 presidential campaign of the party.

Onuesoke, contradicting the claim, said  Atiku did not only contribute 45 percent of the efforts to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari  but  also gave out his vast media arsenal to the party to use.

Atiku-Abubakar

The PDP chieftain, who made the statement while welcoming members of the  Ward2ward group of the PDP in Delta State, led  by Mrs. Felicia Suleiman, to his palatial office in Warri, described the governor’s statement as the height of ingratitude to Atiku who, according to him, El-Rufai  rode on his back to prominence.

“Who did not know that Atiku was behind the success of El-Rufai? It is on record that as Vice President, Atiku personally made    El-Rufai to head the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, which he rode to lime light.”

