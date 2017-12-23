Man rescued from quicksand in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
TRAGEDY was yesterday, averted when men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA , rescued a man trapped in sand-filled spot around the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana Oworo area.
The man, said to be destitute, was said to have been trapped in mud for over 24 hours before the rescue team arrived the scene.
Confirming the incident, the General Manager, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, the victim was rescued from the mud with a special crane.
“LASEMA Response Team received a distress call at about 9.09 am via the Control Room, CRM, on Saturday 23th December, 2017 which prompted the rapid activation of the Agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident with other responders such as: the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Ambulance Services”, Tiamiyu said.
“Investigation carried out by the LRT unveiled that a middle aged Male(Destitute) whose boom was projected and extended to the muddy sand filled area wherein the victim was trapped and subsequently, rescued by the agency’s official who accompanied the crane.
“He was later moved to Gbagada General Hospital for proper medical treatment”.
In a statement, earlier, the LASEMA boss advised residents to imbibe safe practices following the sudden change of weather and preparations towards Xmas celebrations.
He advised residents to be cautious in all dealings to avoid any form of emergency/disasters as well as to demystify the thinking that most emergencies and disasters are attributed to the ‘ember’ months.
Yuletide: Ambode donates LAKE rice to security agencies
Meanwhile, in the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ambode, yesterday, donated trailer-loads of Lake Rice to the armed forces, the police and other security agencies in the state.
A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said the donation was part of the token to appreciate the law enforcement agents for their commitment and sacrifice to ensure security of lives and property.
