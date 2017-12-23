Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Man rescued from quicksand in Lagos



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

TRAGEDY was yesterday, averted when men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA , rescued  a man trapped in  sand-filled spot   around the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana Oworo area.

File: LASEMA officials during an emergency

The man, said to be  destitute, was said to have been trapped in  mud for over 24 hours before the  rescue team arrived the scene.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, the  victim was rescued from the mud with a  special crane.

“LASEMA Response Team received a distress call at about 9.09 am via the Control Room, CRM, on Saturday 23th December, 2017 which prompted the rapid activation of the Agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident with other responders such as: the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Ambulance Services”, Tiamiyu said.

“Investigation carried out by the LRT unveiled that a middle aged Male(Destitute) whose boom was projected and extended to the muddy sand filled area wherein the victim was trapped and subsequently, rescued by the agency’s official who accompanied the crane.

“He was later moved to   Gbagada General Hospital for proper medical treatment”.

In a statement, earlier, the LASEMA boss advised residents to imbibe safe practices following the sudden change of weather and preparations towards Xmas celebrations.

He advised residents  to be cautious in all dealings to avoid any form of emergency/disasters as well as to demystify the thinking that most emergencies and disasters are attributed to the ‘ember’ months.

Yuletide:  Ambode donates LAKE rice to security agencies

Meanwhile,  in the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ambode, yesterday, donated trailer-loads of Lake Rice  to the armed  forces, the police and other security agencies in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said the  donation  was part of the token to appreciate the law enforcement agents for their commitment and sacrifice to ensure security of lives and property.

