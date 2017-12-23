PDP set to sweep Ekiti LG polls

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Local government elections were held in Ekiti State yesterday.

The elections, held under a peaceful atmosphere across the 16 council areas of the state,had the Peoples Democratic Party as the only major party in the race after the All Progressives Congress (APC) withdrew.

PDP

Parties that participated in the polls, besides the PDP, are Action Democratic Party(ADP), Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Social Democratic Party(SDP) and Peoples Democratic Action (PDA).

The PDP was said to be in the lead in all the LGAs at press time. The Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission(EKSIEC) , Justice Kayode Bamisile, while monitoring the elections, described the conduct as very peaceful and orderly.

The Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, who voted at Ward 7 at Ikere Ekiti, said the elections witnessed massive turnout of voters in his town .““The Secretary to the State Governor, Dr. Modupe Alade , who voted at her unit in Ifaki Ekiti , commended Governor Ayodele Fayose for reposing confidence in the local government system and working hard to strengthen it.““