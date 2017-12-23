Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report

The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal.
In 2014, Boko Haram insurgents had kidnapped 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state.
Of the 276, 163 are now free: 57 fled in the early days after their abduction, three escaped later, and a Swiss-coached mediation secured 103.
Twenty-one of the 103 were freed on October 13, 2016, while the remaining 82 were freed on May 6 this year.
In a detailed report on the incident, WSJ said while €1m was paid for the 21 first freed, additional €2m accompanied the five Boko Haram commanders that were exchanged with the next batch: the 82 girls.
TheCable had earlier reported how the €2m were reportedly paid.
Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have links with the sect, and Zannah Mustapha, a lawyer, were said to be key mediators involved in both deals.
After months of talks involving Salkida and Mustapha, a breakthrough was finally reached when in late 2016, both parties agreed on a plan concerning the girls’ freedom.
WSJ said: “The plan called for two exchanges. In the first one, Boko Haram would free 20 Chibok hostages in exchange for €1m.
“If both sides were satisfied with the outcome, the rest of the girls who wanted to come home would be swapped in a second exchange in return for €2 and five imprisoned Boko Haram commanders.”
“As Mustapha worked through the details and tried to maintain the confidence of both sides, the Nigerian government began the delicate process of finding prisoners Shekau would deem acceptable.
“Salkida was the man picked for the task. He began to crisscross Nigeria combing jails and interviewing inmates, looking for militants who fit the profile.”
The report added that while the deal began coming together, there were fears that President Muhammdu Buhari might not approve of it.
“The President was eager for a victory. He also loathed the idea of paying Boko Haram. No one knew if he would sign off,” it said.
“In the end, he approved the deal, with a condition: He insisted that any money that reached Boko Haram would be a step toward a comprehensive peace agreement.
“Since the insurgents collected their €3m, some Nigerian officials say an army that had struggled to feed itself seems replenished,” it stated.
TheCable stated that it was not able to independently verify the claims concerning the payment.
When contacted, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, neither confirmed nor denied the claims.
“Ask them to show the evidence,” Adesina told TheCable via a text message.
Related Articles
When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump
President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June
Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report
The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Boko
Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries
OLUFEMI ATOYEBI, FEMI MAKINDE, KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE, PETER DADA, ANTHONY OKAFOR and GBENGA ODOGUN Civil servants in some states of the federation may not be able to meet
Most Watched VideosView all posts
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up
Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof
Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video
This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kaka, Brazilian midfielder retires at 35
Former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Ricardo Kaka has announced that he is retiring from football. Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, (Kaká) is a Brazilian
$1b ECA fund won’t be spent without Senate’s consideration – Saraki
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that the planned $1billion fund to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, by the Federal
Factional group: Buhari plans to be sole candidate in 2019, says PDP
John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi and Godwin Isenyo The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to be the sole
Sokoto to establish Ministry of Energy
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said on Friday that his administration would create Ministry of Energy in 2018 to facilitate project execution in the
Sports: The highest-paid player on every NHL team for the 2017-18 season
While the best players in the NBA, NFL, and MLB make incredible sums of money, the NHL is a bit of a straggler when it
Buhari writes Senate to confirm nine INEC state RECs
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointment of nine persons as state Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent
Most Watched Movies
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>