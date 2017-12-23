Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump



President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report.

In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America.

He was also quoted to have said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, while describing Afghanistan as a “haven of terrorists.”

Trump was said to be angered by the rising number of immigrants in the US despite his travel bans.

He described this as a mockery to his campaign pledge.

TheCable reported that earlier in the year, Trump had issued an executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from gaining access to the US.

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained,” officials in the meeting reportedly told New York Times.

“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They all have AIDS.

“Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa.”

The White House is said to have confirmed the meeting. It, however, denied that Trump used the words “AIDS” or “huts” in referring to people from any country.

(Visited 198 times, 198 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 20:30:00 When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump

When Nigerians get to US, they never return to their huts — Trump

President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June

0 News 23/12/2017 20:35:00 Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report

Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report

The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Boko

0 News 23/12/2017 20:40:00 Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries

Workers face bleak Xmas as governors fail to pay December salaries

OLUFEMI ATOYEBI, FEMI MAKINDE, KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE, PETER DADA, ANTHONY OKAFOR and GBENGA ODOGUN Civil servants in some states of the federation may not be able to meet

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 10/01/2017 20:26:00 World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:02:00 Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 09:55:00 $300,000 marijuana as Christmas gifts?

$300,000 marijuana as Christmas gifts?

An elderly American couple’s Christmas plans went up in smoke after they were caught by police with a giant stash of pot — which they

0 News 20/12/2017 03:04:00 Rapper Diddy wants to buy football team

Rapper Diddy wants to buy football team

With racial tensions casting a pall over American football, rap mogul Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers and become the first African American owner

0 News 22/12/2017 02:56:00 Finance: British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit

Finance: British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit

Finance British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit Published: 59 minutes ago , Refreshed: 54 minutes ago Ben Moshinsky Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said: "Leaving the EU

0 News 18/12/2017 09:05:00 BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Kogi East Senatorial seat vacant

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Kogi East Senatorial seat vacant

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the seat for the Kogi East senatorial district vacant. The judgment was delivered today by Justice Abdul Aboki

0 News 22/12/2017 09:52:00 8 APC governors and some senators to join Atiku in PDP - Public affairs analyst

8 APC governors and some senators to join Atiku in PDP - Public affairs analyst

- Sunny Onuesoke is certain that Atiku will bring victory to PDP in the 2019 presidential election- Onuesoke expresses certainty that some governors and senators

0 News 19/12/2017 00:08:00 David Mark: EFCC grills ex-Senate President over N5.4B campaign funds, seizes passport

David Mark: EFCC grills ex-Senate President over N5.4B campaign funds, seizes passport

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron