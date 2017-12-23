Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Pray Buhari govt out, Secondus urges Nigerians at Christmas



By Dirisu Yakubu

THE National Chairman the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to offer special prayers for an end to the government of President   Muhammadu Buhari, saying   it is obvious that they are not moving the country in the right direction.

In a Christmas message to Nigerians, signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the hardship Nigerians have been going through in the last 30 months of the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led administration shows clearly that it was a mistake   voting the party in the first place.

Prince Uche Secondus, Acting National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Prince Uche Secondus

“The fact that Nigerians cannot see fuel to travel home to see their loved ones during this Christmas even after fuel prize jumped from   N87 per liter under PDP administration to N145 under APC shows clearly that they have nothing to offer.

“ As Christmas is the marking of the coming of the messiah by (sic) Christendom, this is the best time to seek God’s intervention to send a leader who would save this country as APC administration has failed the people woefully.

Secondus noted that never in the history of Nigeria has there been this level of disaffection among the people with the government clearly unable to offer a way out. He added: “This Yuletide time is therefore ripe for Nigerians to bury their political, ethnic and religious differences and go on their knees to ask God to save this country from the hands of APC misrule and clear lack of direction.

“This is the third Christmas Nigerians are marking under APC government and the indignation in their faces across board shows it all that the people are sad and disappointed”

Notwithstanding the frustrations however, the recently elected national chairman PDP enjoined all Nigerians to use this period   of Christmas to reflect deeply on the future of democracy in this country.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 15:20:00 Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants

Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants

Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal

0 News 23/12/2017 22:56:00 Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup

Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of

0 News 23/12/2017 23:06:00 Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property

Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property

Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:14:00 Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:17:00 Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Journalist and fitness guru Alice Hart-Davis tries out the Zerofat, which promises to help users shed pounds by having them burn calories under infrared light

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 11:46:00 MTV Africa Music Awards Best Breakthrough Act: who was the latest winner?

MTV Africa Music Awards Best Breakthrough Act: who was the latest winner?

The MTV Africa Music Awards is a popular event among African artists as it makes it possible to determine the best and talented artist of

0 News 22/12/2017 05:38:00 Okorocha gives Imo workers 18 days Christmas holiday

Okorocha gives Imo workers 18 days Christmas holiday

Gibson Achonu, Owerri The Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has directed that the civil servants in the state to vacate for the Christmas holiday on Friday,

0 News 22/12/2017 19:50:00 Traffic wardens set to receive rewards

Traffic wardens set to receive rewards

Traffic Wardens across Nigeria are set to receive rewards for their selfless service in keeping the roads hassle-free throughout the year. The rewards in form

0 News 17/12/2017 21:06:00 Heritage Bank gets CBN Sustainable Banking Award

Heritage Bank gets CBN Sustainable Banking Award

Heritage Bank has won in the inaugural Nigeria Sustainable Banking Award convened by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The lender said in a statement on Sunday

0 News 18/12/2017 08:17:00 Kwara to reduce youth unemployment through SMEs—Governor’s aide

Kwara to reduce youth unemployment through SMEs—Governor’s aide

The Kwara Government says it is determined  to reduce youth unemployment by engaging them in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). The Senior Special Assistant to

0 News 19/12/2017 09:36:00 Christmas: Is the world's biggest holiday still about Jesus Christ?

Christmas: Is the world's biggest holiday still about Jesus Christ?

The 25th day of December is recognized around most of the world as the holiday known as Christmas. For most persons though, Christmas often starts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

cron