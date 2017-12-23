Slavery: Tighten the borders, Ladaja, APC presidential contender, tells FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
An All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential contender, Ibrahim Abubakar Ladaja, wants the Federal Government to tighten Nigeria’s borders and create an enabling environment to discourage migrations.
Ladaja, who described the inhuman treatment some Nigerian migrants were subjected to as pathetic, said the situation calls for serious concern.
He told the Federal Government to up her game by protecting Nigerians within and outside the country.
According to records from the Nigeria Refuge Commission, over 11,600 Nigerians were facing repatriation from Libya and other countries out of which more than 7000 have been repatriated.
Reports say hundreds of people are being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.
Libya is the main transit hub for refugees and migrants from Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia attempting to reach southern Europe by sea.
Reacting to the situation in a statement by his media office, Ladaja called asked the Federal Government to repatriate Nigerians in Libya without further delay as, according to him, it’s the duty of government to protect Nigerians within and outside the country.
The presidential aspirant said, “It’s very pathetic that Nigerians are being sold in slave markets in Libya. The Federal Government needs to, as a matter of urgency, repatriate all Nigerians who have found themselves in this unfortunate situation.
“The government needs to create an enabling environment so that we can checkmate the high rate of people leaving the country for greener pastures which they later found out was not green after all. Let’s work together and build the Nigeria of our dreams.”
He contended that no serious government will sit and watch its citizens suffer, even as he stressed the need for the Buhari administration to introduce policies that will discourage people from travelling .
Ladaja blamed the drive to leave the country on the nation’s porous borders which he said was greatly affecting the country’s economy negatively.
Related Articles
Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants
Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal
Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of
Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property
Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Video of politician peeing in public goes viral
An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video
Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Pirates kidnap 10 sailors off Nigeria – IMB
Pirates have kidnapped 10 sailors from a merchant ship off the coast of southern Nigeria in the latest attack in the restive region, the International Maritime
Thierry Henry crowned ‘igwe of football’ in Lagos
Former Arsenal and France international striker Thierry Henry who is in Lagos for the Guinness Made of Black programme has been crowned the, Igwe of football’
Biography of the infamous Rev. King
Many Nigerians have probably heard of the infamous Rev. King at least once in their lives. After all, his name has been in the news
EU laws don’t cover sharia divorce, bloc’s top court rules
The EU has no say over the validity of private divorces settled under Islamic law, or sharia, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Wednesday. In
Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre as DPR forces NNPC mega station to dispense product
- Petrol pump price has hit N250 per litre in some state in Nigeria- The DPR has, however, forced NNPC mega station to dispense product-
Strategy: MoonPie is brutally roasting people who insult the snack on Twitter
Strategy MoonPie is brutally roasting people who insult the snack on Twitter Published: 17:07 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Kate Taylor This weekend, the brand got into two Twitter
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>