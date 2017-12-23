Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Akeredolu to spend N15bn on roads in 2018



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONDO State government is to spend N15b next year to construct  roads across the  three senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this during the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the state House   of Assembly.

A sum of N171 billion was budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Of the N171 billion estimates, Akeredolu earmarked N81.521 billion for recurrent expenditure and N68.096 for capital expenditure.

Akeredolu said his administration would commence the construction of some strategic road projects across the state.

The roads include Ikare Township Roads,  the dual carriageway of Owo Township Roads, Igbe Road and those  in Ose Local Government.

Others are Ipele Township Road; dual carriageway of ‘A’ Division-Hospital Road-Olukayode Roundabout-Oke-Obere, Ijoka Road; Oke-Obere, Ijoka in Akure to Idanre and Gaga Community Road, Akure;

The governor said other roads to be given attention  are Oke- Ogba Community, Road, Akure; Court of Appeal Road, Akure; Bolorunduro; Igbara-Oke-Ibuji to Ondo/Ekiti State Boundary.

