Bleak Xmas: Chaos amid petrol scarcity

…shortage may linger till Q1, 2018
…As power outage persists, Nigerians besiege cashless ATMs
…Intending travelers stranded at motor parks
By Udeme Akpan, Michael Eboh and Omeiza Ajayi
This year’s Christmas celebrations for many Nigerians may not enjoy the trappings of excitement and joy of old, as a cocktail of socio-economic challenges continues to afflict them into tomorrow’s Yuletide.
Starting with the now familiar but depressing power outage which leaves many homes in darkness, the sudden scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS (popularly called petrol), which many use to power their generating sets has created its own discount for that option.
Worse, Lagosians and many other city dwellers woke up yesterday to very long queues at ATMs. While some had thought that the none-availability of cash from the machines was an individual challenge, others had queued in vain only to later discover that the machines didn’t have cash to dispense.
The shortage of funds has, all the more, made it difficult, if not impossible, for many to be able to afford to patronise the black market dealers for petrol.
With banks to resume banking-hall business on Wednesday, many may have to spend the Christmas without available funds.
Power outage, shortage or total scarcity of petrol and paucity of funds to celebrate the Xmas creates an outcome that would be very bleak for many.
Frustrated intending travellers were yesterday seen at motor parks in some parts of the country lamenting the high cost of transportation.
As a consequence, the struggle to get petrol at all cost by car owners continue to create gridlocks across the country. In Abuja, Kaduna, Benin, Enugu and Lagos, roads where gas stations sell petrol are always in lockdown mode, further worsening the already bad situation.
Why petrol shortage may persists into Q1
Sunday Vanguard investigation over the weekend showed that Nigeria’s four refineries with capacity to refine 445,000 barrels per day have not shown any improvement to enable the nation refine much of its crude oil locally.
Consequently, a bulk of the nation’s fuel is still imported from the global market at higher cost to the nation that struggles to construct its post-recession economy.
In its September, 2017 report obtained by Sunday Vanguard which is the most current, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC stated that: ‘’Utilisation of crude oil for domestic product supply in August 2017, NNPC lifted 9,706,674 barrels of crude oil for domestic utilisation translating to an average volume of 313,118.52 barrels of oil per day in terms of performance.
‘’In order to meet domestic product supply requirement for the month of August 2017 about 8,486,673 barrels was processed under the Direct-Sales-Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme and the balance of 1,220,001 barrels was delivered to the domestic refineries for processing. ‘’
Sunday Vanguard’s investigation showed that the poor state of domestic refineries is worsened by limited importation and poor state of many NNPC depots and pipelines which affect seamless distribution of fuel nationwide.
These, it was gathered, have compelled many operators to come from all parts of the nation to lift with tankers from Lagos.
A visit to Apapa and its environs showed that the very slow lifting of petrol from private facilities where NNPC imports are stored has culminated in traffic problems, thus making tanker drivers to spend several weeks before lifting the product.
The dependence on importation and the inadequate supply only signposts the reality that the situation would linger into the first quarter of next year.
Hoarding, smuggling, others
Apparently aware of the sad situation, it was also gathered that some filling stations have started hoarding the product because they are not sure of when their drivers would return with fuel.
In fact, it was reliably learnt that the storage tanks at filling stations would have been emptied before their return following the high demand for fuel in many parts of the nation, especially during this festive period which calls for massive movement of goods and persons from one part of Nigeria to another.
The situation is worsened by sharp practices, including hawking of the product in jerry cans, diversion to illegal outlets and smuggling.
A visit to Idi Iroko, a border town in Ogun State, showed that fuel smuggling has once again become a brisk business in Nigeria.
Sunday Vanguard learnt that dealers who bring the product, including stolen fuel from the Niger Delta, have wholesalers in the area as trading partners who take delivery before selling it to retailers and smugglers that take it across the borders, creeks, using boats and canoes to other West African countries.
DPR monitoring
Already, the DPR has stepped up its monitoring efforts targeted at achieving efficient distribution, leading to the closure of some filling stations.
The Head of Operations, Lagos Zonal Office, DPR, Musa Tambuwa said that: ‘’as you can see some stations are storing more than the minimum dead stock level. Dead stock are level that product cannot dispense anymore.
“We are going to ensure that Nigerians are not been defrauded. It is also important for us to manage the supply to ensure that it gets to our consumers. If we find any station engaging in sharp practice, be sure that the arm of the law would not hold back at such defaulters.”
But observers that DPR would not be able to do much as it lacks the resources to police operations in all parts of the nation.
Remedial activities
Meanwhile, the NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that the marketers, Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the country.
The NNPC noted that supplies are mostly from cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, imported into the country by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.
The NNPC added that the imported products were also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.
The NNPC further disclosed that it had intensified efforts to flood the market with the commodity, while he urged Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.
It said, “Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.”
The NNPC noted that earlier in the week, its Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s one billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.
Petrol scarcity pre-dates Buhari’s regime – APC
Yet, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has hit back at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing the latter of playing bad politics with the ongoing scarcity of fuel.
In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the scarcity actually predates the APC administration, saying the immediate-past PDP administration acted as a benefactor to a notorious oil cabal.
“Our party acknowledge the difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this Yuletide period. We understand that the Federal Government is doing everything to improve the situation and bring succour to the people as soon as possible.
“We also understand the unhappiness of Nigerians at this situation, which is happening for the first time in the Christmas period since the APC administration came to power.
“We also wish to note that while we accept the choice of the opposition PDP to make political gains out of the difficulties that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of this fuel scarcity, we however condemn their desperation to make the government and our party look bad by maliciously fabricating and circulating fictitious statements in the names of our government and party officials and then attack us on the basis of those same statements that they fabricated in the first place. This is bad politics.
“Once again we empathise with Nigerians at this difficult time and appeal for patience with the Federal Government as they make efforts to improve the situation and find lasting solution to this problem that has bedevilled every administration in our country, including the PDP administration under whose government, Nigerians would recall, the oil cabal enjoyed unprecedented prosperity”, the statement added.
Related Articles
Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants
Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal
Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of
Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property
Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Florida mom collapses as she learns her son, 8, was shot dead
A woman who said she was the mother of Rashid Cunningham, 8, lost her footing as she learned the child had been shot and killed
Most Read NewsView all posts
A Student dies in hospital due to inability to provide ID Card and Cash before treatment in Anambra State
An English and Literary studies student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu university, (COOU), Okoro Oluchi died in Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, because of the
Strategy: Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified
Strategy Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago Kate Taylor Disney World
Mourinho to bench cup losers against Leicester
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned players who were humbled at Bristol City they will not be in contention when his side returns to
Palestinians won’t accept US peace plan, says Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Friday that his people would “no longer accept” any peace plan proposed by the United States following Washington’s decision to
Man cuts off cousin’s manhood over missing N3,500
Enyioha Opara, Minna The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Aliyu Mohammadu, for allegedly cutting off his cousin’s manhood. It was learnt that Mohammadu,
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>