Azigbo Youths’ Council Holds Maiden Convention

All Azigbo Youths recently converged at Azigbo Town Hall for their first National Convention. The convention attracted people from all walks of life, including Nollywood stars and political leaders. Top on the guests’ list were veteran actress, Rita Edochie; ace writer and actor, Picolo Chidozie Obi, and daughter of the soil and actress, Lilian Uchendu.
The member representing Nnewi-South Constituency 1 in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwuma Iruba, and the President General of Azigbo, Humphrey Obiegbunam, also attended the occasion.
“Highlights of the convention include music performance from indigenous artistes, dance and drama, the launching of the maiden edition of Azigbo Youths Council Calendar and Azigbo Youths Trust Fund, and public presentation of the Youth Empowerment Scheme floated by the association.
In his address at the occasion, the convener and President General of Azigbo Youths Council, Ekene Enechukwu, said the convention was to showcase the talents of Azigbo youths, project the image of the community and empower the youths through Azigbo Youths Trust Fund.
