Corruption, ineffectiveness root cause of fuel scarcity — Onovo

By Akoma Chinweoke
With less than a day to Christmas celebration, Nigerians are still grappling with the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country as the scarcity has continued to bite harder. Despite claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, that it has increased supply of premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, to Lagos and Abuja to 470 truckloads, scarcity of the product has persisted, fueling fears the situation might mar this festive season as usual ,
Engineer Martin Onovo, former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), is an oil and gas Engineering consultant and an Energy expert. He has worked in the global oil industry for over 25 years, traversing many continents and the Niger Delta region. In this interview, he says the government should stop the blaming game and insists that the only way out of the country’s lingering fuel crisis was to restore and upgrade domestic refining capacity of the four public refineries in Nigeria.
Sir, what do you think was responsible for the current fuel scarcity across the country. Could it be an act of sabotage?Simply. the NNPC is very corrupt, bureaucratic and ineffective. That is why we have the current fuel scarcity. We can see how the NNPC has moved from one scandal to the other.
The NNPC has consistently provided inaccurate revenue information to the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) and other government institutions. You must remember the recent $25 Billion NNPC contracts scam. Now, the NNPC did not import and distribute sufficient PMS (petrol) for the increased fuel demands in the Christmas season.
Even NNPC fuel stations from Lagos past Ore, through Benin and Asaba to Enugu have no fuel for sale to motorists. If NNPC stations have fuel and sell continuously, the situation will be mitigated. Typical of the current government, instead of addressing the scarcity, they irresponsibly went from blaming private importers to blaming independent marketers to blaming PENGASSAN and now, they are blaming the public for ‘panic buying’.
It is irresponsible to hold onto public office and blame others when you fail in your official responsibilities. This your spurious claim of ‘sabotage’ is the latest in this celebration of irresponsibility. If the blind leads the blind, they both fall into a pit.
You said that the country is back to subsidy regime. Could you please explain?
Once the total cost of any product is greater than the selling price, then a subsidy is needed to sustain the system. Kindly note that increases in crude oil prices lead to increases in petroleum products prices. Also note that energy demand for heating rises globally in winter. With the current crude oil prices higher than the previous prices when the PPPRA pricing template was established, petroleum products prices have increased in the international market from where we import our products. Consequently, profit margins have been compromised and the incentive for private entities to import is constrained.
As simple as this situation is to understand and manage, the mediocre and incompetent federal government and the NNPC have failed as usual to manage this simple situation. Leadership is not for the incompetent and the corrupt. The failure of the current political leadership is very clear from, increasing insecurity in Nigeria; poor power supply; fuel scarcity; institutionalized corruption; destruction of the economy, etc.
The permanent solution is simple and we have repeated and insisted on it for over a decade. Even United Labour Congress (ULC),PENGASSAN and NUPENG have also insisted on this obvious permanent solution which is to; ‘Restore and Upgrade domestic refining capacity of the four public refineries in Nigeria’. This will mitigate dependence on imported petroleum products, decrease costs, create jobs and improve national energy security.
Should the NNPC be scrapped for poor performance as suggested by some experts?
The NNPC should not be liquidated for poor performance. The NNPC is a public corporation and is directly controlled by the political leadership. The root cause of the corruption and ineffectiveness of the NNPC is the political leadership. So, liquidating the NNPC will be a wasteful symptomatic approach to the problem. We must deal democratically and decisively with the corrupt, mediocre and incompetent political leadership.
Don’t you think the private depot owners have a hand in this scarcity?
The private depot owners are private business entities that run their businesses independently, for profit. If they violate any law, then we can enforce our laws against them. Otherwise, they are free to run their businesses independently. Do not forget that we have a free market enterprise regime. But, if we have binding agreements with them, we can enforce our rights in such agreements against them.
Related Articles
Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants
Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal
Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of
Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property
Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Most Read NewsView all posts
DPR blames fuel scarcity on panic buying, sharp practices
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Department of Petroleum Resources has blamed the ongoing fuel scarcity in Port Harcourt and its environs on panic buying by members
Tech: Apple just enacted a massive change for all apps — and it affects every game that charges money for ‘loot boxes’
Tech Apple just enacted a massive change for all apps — and it affects every game that charges money for ‘loot boxes’ Published: 13 minutes ago ,
Full List Of Winners At The Best Of Nollywood Awards 2017
The Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) 2017 held on the 16th of December 2017 at the Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, with so many stars
BREAKING: UN General Assembly opens meeting on Jerusalem
The UN General Assembly on Thursday opened an emergency session to vote on a motion rejecting US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The 193-nation assembly
Saraki to lead delegation to Gani Adams’ installation
Friday Olokor, Jos The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday received the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate and the National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani
Strategy: Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified
Strategy Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago Kate Taylor Disney World
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>