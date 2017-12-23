NDLEA arrests driver with Indian hemp worth N200million

By Peter Duru, Makurdi
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has seized over 4.144 tonnes of Indian hemp with street value of over N200million..
Benue State Commander of the agency, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, who made this known, yesterday, in Makurdi, while reviewing the performance of the command in the last 12 months, said the driver of a truck conveying the drug and his assistant were helping in investigations.
She explained that during the year, the command also confiscated 98.3kg of psychotropic substances and 2.3grammes of cocaine, “a class ‘A’ drug which was first recorded in the state in 2015.”
“In the course of the year we arrested 175 suspects, secured 71 convictions while two hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed by our operatives.”
“The seizure goes to confirm that drug peddling is becoming a serious issue in Benue state which calls for a concerted efforts by all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to tackle the menace headlong”.
Related Articles
Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants
Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal
Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of
Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property
Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video
This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up
Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tech: There are some pretty terrible parents in your favorite Christmas movies
There are a lot of neglectful and thoughtless parents in Christmas movies. Films like "Home Alone," "Jack Frost," and "The Grinch" are some prime
2019: I’ve Not Made Up My Mind To Run For President – Atiku
His recent political comments, realignments and permutations notwithstanding, Atiku Abubakar has not decided to run for president in 2019.The former vice-president told VOA Hausa when
I don’t know why Innoson boss was arrested —AGF
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday said he was in the dark on why the Economic and
Just in: Gatlin fires coach after doping sting – investigation opened
The world 100-metres champion Justin Gatlin has fired his coach, the Olympic gold medallist Dennis Mitchell, for telling undercover reporters athletes can dope without being
Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, December 19, 2017]
Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay. ');
FFS receives 25 fire trucks in 116 years
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Fire Service has received 25 new fire trucks and water tenders for the first time since it was established 116
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>