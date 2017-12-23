Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

NDLEA arrests driver with Indian hemp worth N200million



By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has seized over 4.144 tonnes of Indian hemp with street value of over N200million..

Benue State Commander of the agency, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, who made this known, yesterday, in Makurdi, while reviewing the performance of the command in the last 12 months, said the driver of a truck conveying the drug and his assistant were helping in investigations.

NDLEA operative

She explained that during the year, the command also confiscated 98.3kg of psychotropic substances and 2.3grammes of cocaine, “a class ‘A’ drug which was first recorded in the state in 2015.”

“In the course of the year we arrested 175 suspects, secured 71 convictions while two hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed by our operatives.”

“The seizure goes to confirm that drug peddling is becoming a serious issue in Benue state which calls for a concerted efforts by all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to tackle the menace headlong”.

