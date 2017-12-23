Free Transport: Excitement as Enugu

Indigenes who returned to Enugu State through the free transportation service provided by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration have commended the governor for his kind gesture and commitment to the well-being of residents.
The returnees thanked the governor for making it possible for them to return home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones, saying that it was the first time they had experienced such gesture.
The visibly excited indigenes, who spoke after they were formally received on arrival by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, and other top government functionaries at the company’s former main depot in Enugu, noted that they experienced a smooth journey and expressed gratitude to God for the safe trip.
The returnees from Abuja, Jalingo, Kaduna, Makurdi, Lagos, Minna, among others, said that if not for the magnanimity, kindness and caring spirit of the governor who offered them free transportation, they could not have returned home, especially in this period of fuel scarcity and attendant high transport fare.
