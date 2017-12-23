Igbudu market election: December 26th not convenient to traders – Unuafe

The Electoral Committee Chairman on Igbudu election of executives of the Market Traders Association, Warri, Comrade Ufuoma Unuafe, has stated that the December 26th, 2017 date fixed by some individuals for the executives election of the association is feasable to most contestants and traders of the market.

Unuafe who addressed the press on the matter at Igbudu Market yesterday, disclosed that some contestants have already written protest letters against the said date to him pointing out that 26th December 2017 is a Christian festival universally and that most traders who are the electorate in the election would have travelled out of Warri on the said date.

While stating his commitment to conduct a free, fair and credible election,Unuafe called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State House of Assembly to wade into the matter to avert avoidable crisis.

Unuafe who cautioned that the December 26th, 2017 date will lead to the disenfranchisement of the traders and as such could spark off another round of crisis, called for the fixing of the election for a more convenient date after the festive period.

He further recalled that the first date of the election of executives of the association was truncated by the alleged interference of persons who he said are not members of the association.

Speaking on the issue, the pioneer chairlady of the market traders’ association Mrs. Philomena Etaghene disclosed that the association has been in existence about 30 years with seven elected executive committees who she said served for 4 years each “since the existence, called on the authorities concerned o intervene on the matter”.

Mrs. Etaghene who expressed the determination of the association to key into the peace and security agenda of governor Okowa, maintained that the December 26th 2017 is unacceptable to the traders of the market.