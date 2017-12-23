Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

‘Atiku working for Buhari and APC, a laughable fabrication’



THE National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described as  “laughable fabrication” reports in the social media quoting him as saying that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is working in the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus’s media office, in a statement, warned Nigerians to brace up to more insinuations in the months ahead, adding that the National Chairman would not allow himself to be distracted by baseless reports and “Dangerous distortions.”

Atiku-Buhari

“This is the kind of thing that should not merit a response but because of record and harmless social media followers who may fall victim of such dangerous distortions, we want to say that Prince Secondus got his mandate riding on his experience in party management. Such experience includes but not limited to knowing what to say, how to say it and when”, the statement said.

“Prince Secondus knows as National Chairman that after December 10, 2017 mandate, he has become the leader of all members of this party including all its Presidential hopefuls and cannot for any reason position himself in favour or disfavor of any of the aspirants and this applies to all levels of the party”.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 15:20:00 Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants

Politics: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants

Some cities in the US have been ramping up their efforts to attract newcomers, even as President Donald Trump's administration rails against illegal and legal

0 News 23/12/2017 22:56:00 Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup

Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of

0 News 23/12/2017 23:06:00 Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property

Sports: Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property

Sports Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property Published:

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:39:00 5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

0 Videos 20/01/2017 00:18:00 Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 09:25:00 Disobedient, disloyal army officers will be dismissed from the military - Buratai warns

Disobedient, disloyal army officers will be dismissed from the military - Buratai warns

- The chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said any act of disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be decisively dealt

0 News 18/12/2017 14:44:00 Incident at US base in Britain not terror-related – police

Incident at US base in Britain not terror-related – police

An incident at a US base in Britain on Monday which prompted American military personnel to open fire was not a terror attack, police said. RAF

0 News 19/12/2017 00:06:00 Ohanaeze Ndigbo perpetuating Biafrans’ miseries—IPOB

Ohanaeze Ndigbo perpetuating Biafrans’ miseries—IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo of destroying IPOB and its agitation ,

0 News 21/12/2017 07:36:00 Finance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their official engagement photos — take a look

Finance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their official engagement photos — take a look

'); }else{

0 News 18/12/2017 11:13:00 BREAKING: PENGASSAN suspends strike

BREAKING: PENGASSAN suspends strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association on Monday said that it has suspended its ongoing strike. PENGASSAM National Public Relations Officer, Fortune Obi, said

0 News 17/12/2017 18:08:00 Four fake SARS operatives killed in Rivers

Four fake SARS operatives killed in Rivers

Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt FOUR persons parading themselves as operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad have been gunned down in Rivers State. The suspects were killed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron