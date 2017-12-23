I stood on a plane from Lagos to France during 1966 coup — Traore

Eighty-year-old businesswoman, Mrs. Eno Traore, talks about the story of her life with MOTUNRAYO JOEL

Tell us where and when you were born.

I was born in Duke Town in Calabar, Cross River State on November 26, 1937.

What were the professions of your parents?

My mother was a big-time trader in Bakassi. She traded in shrimps and prawns. My father was a chief and a judge at a native court set up by the colonial masters. He was also a tax collector for colonial masters.

How many siblings do you have?

My father had six children; the first indigenous Inspector General of Police, the late Louis Edet is one of his children. But I’m the only surviving child.

Which schools did you attend?

I attended Calabar Primary School, Convent School and Holy Child Secondary School. I then proceeded to WTC, a teacher’s training institute in Enugu. It was one of the best at the time. We were taught by expatriates and Nigerians who were trained abroad.

From there, I moved to the University of Lagos where I studied French. While there, I and four of my colleagues won a French scholarship to study in France.

Would you describe yourself as an intelligent student while in school?

I was an intelligent student. My intelligence won me a scholarship to France. I was troublesome too. My teachers frequently punished me for misbehaving.

What activities did you enjoy as a child?

I enjoyed sporting activities, but I was always sent out of the field for not winning anything. I also liked to read novels. My father made me read novels to him whenever he needed to relax. He was very fond of me.

He encouraged me to go to school. His other female children got married early and he said I should not marry early. He then bought me a baseball cap to cover my face so men wouldn’t see my face. He believed that would make me remain committed to my education.

My friends used to laugh at me for wearing the cap but I had no choice. He would beat me whenever I took off the cap. I had the cap on for years.

Two days before my father died, he called all his children together and told them that they should continue to pay my school fees until I was tired of schooling. He gave them that warning. I was in secondary school then; in Form Two.

What was your experience travelling out of the country for the first time?

It was exciting indeed. But the irony of it was that I left the country on the day of the first coup, January 15, 1966. That was the day we were to travel to France. Back then, we didn’t know what a coup was; we were all asking ourselves the meaning. Roads were blocked. We then heard the news that the prime minster was killed. There was much chaos. My flight was to take off by 1pm but as of 4pm, I was still on the road. When I finally got to the airport, there was no plane on ground except for Air France meant to transport my colleagues and me. I can still remember that the airport was like a market. It was crowded.

I also remember seeing a group of British kids who were waiting to return to England. There was no plane to take them. The airport authorities then decided to put all of us on the plane. It was choked; they tied the hands of my friends and me to a top part of the plane. We were made to stand throughout the trip – from Lagos to Paris.

You mean you stood from Lagos to Paris?

Yes I did. It was a funny experience.

How long did you stay in France?

I spent two years; I studied at the University of Toulouse. I then got married a year after I got to France. My husband and I were students at Toulouse at the time we got married. After that, I went to my husband’s country before I returned to Nigeria. My husband is from Mauritania.

How long was your courtship?

We courted for six months.

Was he the first man to propose to you?

Yes he was. The Nigerian students over there were like brothers to me. I didn’t think about having a relationship with any of them.

What attracted you to your husband?

He is friendly, and intellectually minded. I went to his room and fell in love with his dress sense. He had lovely suits. He is also brilliant; I like intelligent persons.

What year did you marry?

I got married in 1967. My Nigerian friends organised a wonderful wedding for me.

How many children do you have?

I have four children; two males and two females.

When did you return to Nigeria?

I returned to Nigeria in 1974. My husband remained in Mauritania. I then started work at the United Bank for Africa as a translator. When the ban on politics was lifted by the military regime, I joined the People’s Redemption Party led by the late Mallam Aminu Kano.

I was on Aminu Kano’s presidential election campaign train in 1979. We toured most cities and villages in the North and parts of the South. I was the only woman in the delegation that went to the State House for a meeting of the five political parties to resolve the crisis that arose over the 2/3 of 19 states after the election of former President Shehu Shagari. The delegation was led by the party leaders: the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, Waziri Ibrahim, Obafemi Awolowo, Aminu Kano, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and former President Shehu Shagari

In 1993, I joined the Social Democratic Party of the late M. K. O Abiola. I contested a seat in the Senate in Cross River State, Calabar South Senatorial District. I withdrew from politics when the crisis deepened over the annulment of the presidential election.

Why did you leave Mauritania?

The Polisario War between Mauritania, Algeria, and Morocco over the Spanish Sahara made me leave the country. I don’t like wars. I have never liked wars.

How did you manage with your children since your husband wasn’t with you?

I made sure I enrolled my children in the best schools. I took up the challenge of making sure that all of them were well brought up. I am happy to say that they pursued their education vigorously. All my children are well qualified and doing fine.

What is the secret of your longevity?

The secret is that I eat healthy food. I exercise and I rest. They say good food, exercise and rest are the three major things to stay healthy. I keep fit by doing sports from maintenance sports to intensive sports. Up till now, I play golf and go to gym. I also ride a bicycle.

What can you say about the youth of today?

In my days, we focused on our academics. There was competition; we strived to top our classes. But these days, youths have more time for social media and other frivolities. They no longer cling to intellectualism.

Looking back at Christmas when you were young, what special memories do you miss?

It was always fun, rice was our Christmas meal. When I was 10 years old, I remember how my mother dressed me up on Christmas day. People said I looked pretty only when my mother dressed me up. I was quite thin and my mother used to force me to eat. I also looked forward to eating different meals at family members’ houses on Christmas day. We used to go in groups as children. It was fun and I always looked forward to the day. Now, I think Christmas has become commercialised. It is now about spending and buying.

