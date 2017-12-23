Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

My baby mamas don’t mind me flaunting my wife –Oritsefemi



Singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritsefemi, has said that there is nothing wrong about flaunting his wife whenever he wants.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said, “Everything about me is out there. The reason I often gush about my wife on social media is because I’m proud of the love I have for her. I have nothing to hide. Because I’m a celebrity, a lot of attention is always on me, and whatever I do becomes topic of discussion. I don’t think it is a crime to appreciate your spouse. In fact, it is something every couple should do more of. But the relationship between me and wife is very tight. We love each other. Nobody can come in between us. Since I got married, I have become a different person. I’m more responsible now.”

On whether his baby mamas wouldn’t feel slighted by all the love he’s showing his wife, the Double Wahala singer said, “We have perfect understanding among us, and nobody feels slighted about anything. I always make sure I give everyone the respect that they deserve, and that’s all that matters.”

Reacting to his former manager, Danku’s claim that he introduced him to his wife, Oritsefemi said, “I have no comments about that. It is unnecessary. There are some interviews that I cannot grant. I don’t promote people without any tangible reason.”

Speaking on how he would celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays, Majemite said, “I give thanks because the year has been so good for me. I will just call some friends and we would celebrate together. I’m also about to release a new song titled, Kiss your Bride. The song is based on my wedding.”

