Emmanuel Eboue: Former Arsenal defender is broke after mismanagement of his money and bitter divorce

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed that he is broke after a series of financial management and a bitter divorce that left him with nothing.

Eboue is well known for his time with Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 before joining Turkish side Galatasaray.

The former Cote d'Ivoire earned millions in foreign currencies during his football career that saw him play in France, England and Turkey .

Bitter Divorce

Now he is left with nothing but a house which he is set to lose to his ex-wife Aurelie.

The 34-year-old in an interview revealed that he's seriously contemplated suicide as he continues to deal with going penniless.

play Eboue (Sky Sports)

“I want God to help me. Only he can help take these [suicidal] thoughts from my mind. It hurts me a lot [not to see his children],” the former Arsenal right-back told Sunday Mirror.

To add to his misery, Eboue is estranged from his three children-nine-year-old son Mathis, 14-year daughter Clara and 12-year-old daughter Maeva.

“They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

A judge had ordered Eboue to surrender ownership of the Enfield mansion-which he once shared with Aurelie-to to her.

Without funds for a lawyer to fight his case, the Eboue now waits with his bag packed in the hallway for the police to come force him to vacate the mansion.

“I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come. Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door,” he added.

“My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared. I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.”

Financial Mismanagement

Eboue admits to having limited education growing up in Cote d'Ivoire’s capital Abidjan and allowed his wife to manage his finances.

He also blames friends who got close to him so they could rip him off his money.

With his financial problems, Eboue also has the death of his late grandfather Amadou Bertin, who brought him up and his brother N’Dri Serge, who lost his life in a motorbike crash to cope with.

play Eboue wants Arsenal to help him with a job at the club (Getty Images)

A move to Sunderland last season could have helped him but the deal collapsed after FIFA banned him for two years following a money dispute with his former agent.

Eboue now sleeps on the floor at a friend’s house, washes his clothes himself because can’t afford a washing machine.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) have been of help top him and he hopes he can get a job at his former club Arsenal.