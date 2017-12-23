Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup



Onyekuru will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of the season.

Henry Onyekuruplay Henry Onyekuru is out of the season because of a medial ligament injury (Getty Images)
Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is out for the rest of season with a medial ligament which he suffered on Friday, December 22.

Onyekuru who plays for Anderlecht- on-loan from Everton- got injured during Friday’s 1-0 win over his former club KAS Eupen.

The 20-year-old was stretched out in the 78th minute and further scans have confirmed that he tore his medial ligament.

This means that he faces surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of the rest of the season.

Henry Onyekuru (right)play Henry Onyekuru got injured during Anderlecht's Friday 1-0 win over his former club KAS Eupen. (Twitter/Anderlecht )

More heartbreaking, the lengthy rehabilitation could end Onyekuru’s hope of playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Super Eagles.

Following a brilliant campaign with Eupen, Onyekuru had managed to get into the Super Eagles squad and got his debut in a friendly game against Togo in June 2017.

He got his competitive debut for the Super Eagles in 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Algeria in November.

2018 FIFA World Cup Chances

He was expected to be one of the players that will make the Gernot Rohr’s squad for the World Cup but this setback reduces his chances.

If he gets back late in the season, he might not have gotten enough game time to prove his fitness and convince Rohr.

Onyekuru who was signed by Everton in the summer for £6.8million has scored nine goals this season for Anderlecht.

Henry Onyekuruplay Onyekuru could sadly miss the 2018 World Cup (Icon Sport via Getty Images)

What a great year it has been for me, thank you to everyone that has supported me, especially the Almighty God. I hope to return back to fitness soon and will be back fitter & stronger in the new year,” Onyekuru wrote on Twitter after results of his scans were revealed.

His Super Eagles teammates like Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu and Kenneth Omeruo have sent their words of encouragement.

