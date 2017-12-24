4 killed in fresh southern Kaduna attack, El-Rufai sues for calm

Ben Agande, Kaduna
Four persons were killed and eight others injured in à fresh attack in Nimdem village in Godogodo chiefdom of Jema’ah Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna.
The attack, which was reportedly carried out by a lone gun man, happened when the villagers were observing Christmas carol.
The spokesman of the security outfit, set up to check incessant attacks in the area codenamed ‘Operation Safe Haven,’ Colonel IK Ekpeyong, confirmed the incident, saying the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary in the General Hospital, Kafanchan where the injured were being treated.
Governor Ahmed El Rufai, in a statement, condemned the attack while calling for calm.
The statement by the spokesman for ‘Operations Safe Haven’ said: ‘The incident occurred on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.”
According to him, some persons suspected to be masterminds of the attack had been arrested for interrogation, while more troops had been deployed to the area to avert reprisal.
The statement read in parts: “On 22 December 2017, at about 2100hrs(9.00pm) troops of the Operation Save Haven responded to a distressed call of an attack at Nindem Village in Godogodo District of Jema:ah LGA of Kaduna State by a lone gunman.
“ The troops discovered that the attack was on a group of people while observing Christmas carol at the village square. Four persons were confirmed dead while 8 others sustained various degrees of injuries. Own troops conveyed both the dead and the injured at the General Hospital at Kafanchan to further save life of those injured.
“In response to the attack, troops conducted at the rapid operation in suspected locations where a number of people were apprehended. Presently, investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the Nigeria Police. Additional reinforcement of troops in the general areas have been effected to prevent likely breakdown of law and order.”
