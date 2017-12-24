Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

There is no plan to increase fuel price - President Buhari meets with Baru over scarcity (video)



- President Buhari met with Baru over the issue of fuel scarcity

- The NNPC GMD blamed the scarcity on fuel marketers

- He assured that the problem will be solved in a few days

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Organisation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.

READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018

Many Nigerians have been complaining about the scarcity with some raising suspicion that it was an attempt to increase price of fuel.

It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians

In a video address, Baru blamed the situation on oil marketers whom he accused of hoarding the commodity.

He assured Nigerians that there was no plan to increase price of fuel and that work was going on to end the crises soon.

He said: "I'm reassuring Nigerians that we have over 20 days petrol sufficiency. Queues will be resolved soon, as distribution intensifies. There are challenges with marketers hoarding, that is being dealt with as well.

"In addition to existing supplies on ground, another 3 ships are currently unloading 150 million litres of petrol. NNPC will push this additional supply out within 3-4 days.

"We are appealing to fuel marketers to desist from hoarding and profiteering. There is enough supply for the country. There are also no plans to increase fuel prices. @NNPCGroup remains committed to ensuring that petrol sells for a maximum of N145 per Litre"

The wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osibanjo sends Nigerians seasons greetings

The wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osibanjo sends Nigerians seasons greetings

0 News 19/12/2017 09:44:00 FG issues provisional licences to six new private universities

FG issues provisional licences to six new private universities

The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued provisional licences to the six newly established private universities. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the

0 News 22/12/2017 21:28:00 Christmas hampers: Sellers decry low patronage in Lagos

Christmas hampers: Sellers decry low patronage in Lagos

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, hampers have flooded markets and shopping centres in Lagos, but dealers complain of low patronage.  Hampers are usually

0 News 21/12/2017 11:33:00 Opinion: Africa's youths must develop innovative ways to solve continent's problems by Laolu Osinbajo

Opinion: Africa's youths must develop innovative ways to solve continent's problems by Laolu Osinbajo

Editor's note: Laolu Osinbajo in this piece talks about the importance of the role of young people in actualising the vision for a thriving continent.The

0 News 18/12/2017 09:39:00 Fuel scarcity: SSS, others hold meeting with PENGASSAN to avert strike

Fuel scarcity: SSS, others hold meeting with PENGASSAN to avert strike

- The State Security Service and other key government agencies have waded into the planned strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association

0 News 18/12/2017 14:10:00 BREAKING: ‘Multiple’ fatalities as train derails onto highway in Washington state

BREAKING: ‘Multiple’ fatalities as train derails onto highway in Washington state

“Multiple” people were killed early Monday when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington state near the city of Tacoma, sending cars flying off a

