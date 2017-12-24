There is no plan to increase fuel price - President Buhari meets with Baru over scarcity (video)

- President Buhari met with Baru over the issue of fuel scarcity
- The NNPC GMD blamed the scarcity on fuel marketers
- He assured that the problem will be solved in a few days
President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Organisation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.
The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.
READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018
Many Nigerians have been complaining about the scarcity with some raising suspicion that it was an attempt to increase price of fuel.
It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians
In a video address, Baru blamed the situation on oil marketers whom he accused of hoarding the commodity.
He assured Nigerians that there was no plan to increase price of fuel and that work was going on to end the crises soon.
He said: "I'm reassuring Nigerians that we have over 20 days petrol sufficiency. Queues will be resolved soon, as distribution intensifies. There are challenges with marketers hoarding, that is being dealt with as well.
"In addition to existing supplies on ground, another 3 ships are currently unloading 150 million litres of petrol. NNPC will push this additional supply out within 3-4 days.
"We are appealing to fuel marketers to desist from hoarding and profiteering. There is enough supply for the country. There are also no plans to increase fuel prices. @NNPCGroup remains committed to ensuring that petrol sells for a maximum of N145 per Litre"
Meanwhile, another African country and a leading oil producer, Angola, is currently suffering from fuel shortage.
According to reports, the situation has been ongoing for one week now, and some Angolans are blaming the situation on opponents of the country’s president, Joao Lourenco.
NAIJ.com gathers that long lines have been seen at many filling stations in Luanda, the nation’s capital.
Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV:[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Video of politician peeing in public goes viral
An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG issues provisional licences to six new private universities
The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued provisional licences to the six newly established private universities. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the
Christmas hampers: Sellers decry low patronage in Lagos
Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, hampers have flooded markets and shopping centres in Lagos, but dealers complain of low patronage. Hampers are usually
Opinion: Africa's youths must develop innovative ways to solve continent's problems by Laolu Osinbajo
Editor's note: Laolu Osinbajo in this piece talks about the importance of the role of young people in actualising the vision for a thriving continent.The
Fuel scarcity: SSS, others hold meeting with PENGASSAN to avert strike
- The State Security Service and other key government agencies have waded into the planned strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association
BREAKING: ‘Multiple’ fatalities as train derails onto highway in Washington state
“Multiple” people were killed early Monday when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington state near the city of Tacoma, sending cars flying off a
Most Watched Movies
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>