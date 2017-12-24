There is no plan to increase fuel price - President Buhari meets with Baru over scarcity (video)

- President Buhari met with Baru over the issue of fuel scarcity

- The NNPC GMD blamed the scarcity on fuel marketers

- He assured that the problem will be solved in a few days

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Organisation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.

Many Nigerians have been complaining about the scarcity with some raising suspicion that it was an attempt to increase price of fuel.

It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians

In a video address, Baru blamed the situation on oil marketers whom he accused of hoarding the commodity.

He assured Nigerians that there was no plan to increase price of fuel and that work was going on to end the crises soon.

He said: "I'm reassuring Nigerians that we have over 20 days petrol sufficiency. Queues will be resolved soon, as distribution intensifies. There are challenges with marketers hoarding, that is being dealt with as well.

"In addition to existing supplies on ground, another 3 ships are currently unloading 150 million litres of petrol. NNPC will push this additional supply out within 3-4 days.

"We are appealing to fuel marketers to desist from hoarding and profiteering. There is enough supply for the country. There are also no plans to increase fuel prices. @NNPCGroup remains committed to ensuring that petrol sells for a maximum of N145 per Litre"

Meanwhile, another African country and a leading oil producer, Angola, is currently suffering from fuel shortage.

According to reports, the situation has been ongoing for one week now, and some Angolans are blaming the situation on opponents of the country’s president, Joao Lourenco.

NAIJ.com gathers that long lines have been seen at many filling stations in Luanda, the nation’s capital.

