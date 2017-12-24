Cosmetic Surgery: Mercy Johnson Hails Tonto Dikeh For Her Courage

Good Morning Friends”
Related Articles
Most Watched VideosView all posts
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
LASU moves to recover over 75% of encroached land — VC
By Elizabeth Uwandu lagos—FOLLOWING the approval of Lagos State government, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo has begun moves to recover about 75% of its encroached land
Nigeria introduces biometric visa to stop unwanted visitors
Nigeria has started issuing biometric visa, the first in Africa, designed to effectively block many people that would not need to enter the country. The introduction
Drama, as ‘madman’ is caught with N100 million cheque, alleged pictures with top politicians, ATM cards, condoms (photo)
- A man who pretended to be mentally ill has been apprehended in Kwara and caught with a N100m cheque, pictures with top politicians, and
Edo people’ll go after those destroying Oshiomhole’s name—HRH Aidonojie
By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN CITY—THE Onojie of Opoji and 1st Vice Chairman Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ehidiamen Aidonojie
Most Watched Movies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Post Your Comment below: >>