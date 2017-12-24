Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Cosmetic Surgery: Mercy Johnson Hails Tonto Dikeh For Her Courage




Still, on the shocking reveal that Actress Tonto Dikeh went under the knife, fellow actress Mercy Johnson has just reacted to the news.
Recall that Tonto Dikeh revealed in the trailer for her new reality show ‘King Tonto’ that she was extremely ashamed of her body and had to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Reacting to the news Mercy Johnson, took to her Instagram page to share a video the promo video of Tonto’s new reality show and wrote;
“Some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire…Mama King,Now you? You are Fire????????#iamneverafraidofwhatibelivein#
Good Morning Friends????

