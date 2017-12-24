Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

“I’m Not Ashamed To Be A Prostitute, I Make Over N2.3M Monthly, All Ladies Who Are Not Married And Have Sex Are All Prostitutes Too” – Queen Farcadi Brags




A 22-year-old Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi in an interview with Berla Mundi on the “Late Afternoon Show” revealed how much she rakes in from her line of business.
During her interview she disclosed how much she earns from engaging in prostitution.
Speaking on the show, Farcadi who runs a premium snapchat disclosed to Berla Mundi that she makes GH¢30,000 a month from the prostitution business, thus GH¢10,000 offline and GH¢20,000 online which is the equivalent of 2.3 Million Naira.

She further added that she does not feel ashamed of what does but rather feels very comfortable since she does not need to commit murder or do drugs in other to make money.
“So far as I’m not doing drugs and I’m using my body to make money, I don’t care,” Queen Farcadi said.
Queen Farcadi is a mother of one who makes a lot of money from her premium snap-chat account, and has over 50, 000 followers on Instagram.
