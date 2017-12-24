Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I’ve only met Bobrisky once in my life – Denrele Edun



Whenever Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky’s name is mentioned, Denrele Edun comes to the mind of people. Though he had once asked Nigerians to desist from comparing him with Bobrisky, people still think they share a lot of similarities.

Chatting with Sunday Scoop, Denrele Edun said he has only met Bobrisky once and it was before he became famous on social media.

He stated, “I don’t even know the guy personally. We’ve never done anything together and we don’t have anything in common. I read about him and see things he shares on social media.

“I only met him once when I visited Toyin Lawani (a celebrity fashion designer); you know Toyin is my friend. When I met him, he was not as popular as he is now and we had a friendly conversation. Then, he was always with Toyin. I am even surprised they are having issues with each other now because they used to be very close.”

According to him, he doesn’t have any problem with Bobrisky as people can become famous by different means.

“People should let him be. He is having fun and he enjoys every bit of it. I don’t have any problem with what he is doing. He understands the power of the social media and he is using it to his advantage. People who think I gave birth to Bobrisky say so because they don’t know my story. I worked to get to where I am today.

“Even when he was saying things about me on social media after I asked people not to compare me with him, I deliberately didn’t reply him because I knew he just wanted attention. At some point, you may need all the attention but one will get tired in the long run. He is enjoying the attention presently,” he explained.

Also, Edun insisted that marriage was still top on his mind, but he needed to make sure things were in place before starting a family.

“You know I am a family man. I need to make sure my family members and everyone around me are okay before taking a wife. I will definitely marry; it will happen at the right time.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 36 times, 3 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 00:39:00 Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:48:00 Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:55:00 Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 07/10/2017 02:36:00 Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank

0 Videos 13/02/2017 03:13:00 Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in

0 Videos 20/11/2017 17:12:00 Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 03:22:00 ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria

ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria

ProvidusBank launches World Elite Mastercard offering in Nigeria, providing affluent consumers and frequent travellers with a range of priceless benefits and lifestyle privileges both at home

0 News 18/12/2017 21:16:00 Ughelli North PDP launches operation to sweep out APC

Ughelli North PDP launches operation to sweep out APC

By Providence Emmanuel The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State has launched a campaign to sweep out the opposition All

0 News 18/12/2017 16:31:00 167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya, land in Lagos

167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya, land in Lagos

- A total of 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya arrived the country on Monday, December 18- The new set of returnees arrived on a Boeing

0 News 18/12/2017 09:40:00 FG offers N10.69bn Green Bonds at 13.48% per annum

FG offers N10.69bn Green Bonds at 13.48% per annum

The Federal Government on Monday offered for subscription by auction N10.69bn worth of sovereign green bonds, the Debt Management Office said. The offer is in a

0 News 19/12/2017 12:19:00 Ekiti House passes N96bn 2018 budget ‎

Ekiti House passes N96bn 2018 budget ‎

…As Speaker plans consultation with residents on constitution amendment By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti-Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday passed the 2018 appropriation bill of N98.6 billion, tagged

0 News 20/12/2017 02:55:00 Super Stud: Ugandan man weds 3 women on the same day... 2 are sisters [Video]

Super Stud: Ugandan man weds 3 women on the same day... 2 are sisters [Video]

Super Stud Ugandan man weds 3 women on the same day... 2 are sisters [Video] A Ugandan man has made history as he became the first person

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

cron