I’ve only met Bobrisky once in my life – Denrele Edun

Whenever Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky’s name is mentioned, Denrele Edun comes to the mind of people. Though he had once asked Nigerians to desist from comparing him with Bobrisky, people still think they share a lot of similarities.
Chatting with Sunday Scoop, Denrele Edun said he has only met Bobrisky once and it was before he became famous on social media.
He stated, “I don’t even know the guy personally. We’ve never done anything together and we don’t have anything in common. I read about him and see things he shares on social media.
“I only met him once when I visited Toyin Lawani (a celebrity fashion designer); you know Toyin is my friend. When I met him, he was not as popular as he is now and we had a friendly conversation. Then, he was always with Toyin. I am even surprised they are having issues with each other now because they used to be very close.”
According to him, he doesn’t have any problem with Bobrisky as people can become famous by different means.
“People should let him be. He is having fun and he enjoys every bit of it. I don’t have any problem with what he is doing. He understands the power of the social media and he is using it to his advantage. People who think I gave birth to Bobrisky say so because they don’t know my story. I worked to get to where I am today.
“Even when he was saying things about me on social media after I asked people not to compare me with him, I deliberately didn’t reply him because I knew he just wanted attention. At some point, you may need all the attention but one will get tired in the long run. He is enjoying the attention presently,” he explained.
Also, Edun insisted that marriage was still top on his mind, but he needed to make sure things were in place before starting a family.
“You know I am a family man. I need to make sure my family members and everyone around me are okay before taking a wife. I will definitely marry; it will happen at the right time.”
