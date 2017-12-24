"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu, OC Ukeje attend premiere [Photos]
Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu and OC Ukeje were among the celebrities who attended the "Wives on Strike: The Revolution" premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.
- Published: , Refreshed:
- Chidumga Izuzu
"Wives on Strike: The Revolution," a sequel to the 2016 "Wives on Strike," has premiered in Lagos, Nigeria.
The premiere held on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Filmhouse IMAX Lekki.
The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu, Ufuoma McDermott, Williams Uchemba, Alibaba, Alexx Ekubo, OC Ukeje, IK Ogbonna, Hilda Dokubo among others.
ALSO READ: OMONI OBOLI REVEALS GREATEST FEAR AS A FILMMAKER
In the sequel, after losing a member to domestic violence, a group of market women decide to take matters into their hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for other victims.
"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" stars Omoni Oboli, Sola Sobowale, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Chioma Akpotha, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Julius Agwu, Afeez Oyetoro, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Sani Danja, Elvina Ibru, Chigurl and Emeka Okoye.
Written, produced and directed by Omoni Oboli. “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” will be released in cinemas on December 29, 2017.
Related Articles
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Most Read NewsView all posts
ABIJO: Knowing I’m only person that can stop myself powers me
We present Kikelomo Abijo, one of the few professional ladies, who created the first digital bank in Nigeria. She grew up knowing that anyone, who
Rosicky calls time on playing career
Former Arsenal and Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Rosicky has announced his decision to retire from football. RosickyRosicky whose career spanned over two decades was always on
Erotic Story/Mae Wilde: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 45]
I had just showered and was drying up my body, Ifueko said she had one or two things to tidy up at the office. It
EFCC quizzed me 109 times, says ex-commissioner, Ojakovo
By Oboh Agbonkhese A former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Love Ojakovo, has said doing business in Nigeria is far easier than being a politician, revealing
Politics: Democrats and Republicans have both had hypocritical responses to the outpouring of s-xual misconduct allegations
While Democrats and Republicans have diverged in their response to allegations of sexual misconduct, leaders on both sides of the aisle have delivered inconsistent messages.
Most Watched Movies
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Post Your Comment below: >>