"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu, OC Ukeje attend premiere [Photos]

Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu and OC Ukeje were among the celebrities who attended the "Wives on Strike: The Revolution" premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

Omoni Oboli at the World premiere of "Wives on Strike: The Revolution
"Wives on Strike:  The Revolution," a sequel to the 2016 "Wives on Strike," has premiered in Lagos, Nigeria.

The premiere held on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Filmhouse IMAX Lekki.

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Omoni Oboli, Toyin Aimakhu, Ufuoma McDermott, Williams Uchemba, Alibaba, Alexx Ekubo, OC Ukeje, IK Ogbonna, Hilda Dokubo among others.

 World premiere of "Wives on Strike: The Revolution

In the sequel, after losing a member to domestic violence, a group of market women decide to take matters into their hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for other victims.

 World premiere of "Wives on Strike: The Revolution

 

"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" stars Omoni Oboli, Sola Sobowale, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Chioma Akpotha, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Julius Agwu, Afeez Oyetoro, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Sani Danja, Elvina Ibru, Chigurl and Emeka Okoye.

Written, produced and directed by Omoni Oboli. “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” will be released in cinemas on December 29, 2017.

