Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Health Tips: California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be?



'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7768859&type=article&ctxId=4899&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=California+just+issued+a+warning+about+cell-phone+radiation%E2%80%94How+worried+should+you+be%3F&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Fwomens-health%2Fhealth-tips-california-just-issued-a-warning-about-cell-phone-radiation-how-worried-should-you-be-id7768859.html'); }} /* ]]> */

People have been assured for years that cell-phone radiation is safe, but the state of California has issued new guidelines to residents that’s calling that into question.

The guidelines say that “some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects” before listing off brain cancer, tumors of the acoustic nerve and salivary glands, lower sperm count, headaches, and effects on people’s learning, memory, hearing, behavior, and sleep.

While the guidelines stress that the studies don’t establish a definitive link and that scientists disagree about whether cell phones cause these health problems, they say that the guidelines are designed to provide, well, guidance to families that want to do what they can to lower their family’s exposure to radio frequency energy.

Among other things, the guidelines suggest using your phone’s speaker or a headset when you talk, keeping your phone away from your body, like in your bag versus your pocket, and keeping your phone away from your bed when you sleep. The guidelines also recommend limiting your phone use when your cell signal is weak, when you’re traveling in a fast-moving vehicle, or trying to stream audio or video since these cause your phone to release higher-than-usual levels of radio frequency energy. But, the guidelines point out, phones give off lower levels of radio frequency energy when they’re connected to WiFi or Bluetooth.

It’s understandable that you might read this and freak out, worrying that you’ve been slowly killing yourself with your phone—or at the very least be unsure of what to think. “It's incredibly confusing,” says women’s health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D. “Consumers have been told over and over again that cell phones are safe and now there is a new recommendation that is definitely going to trigger anxiety in many people.” Still, she says, there’s a lot of conflicting info on the topic, so it’s better to be cautious. “There is no harm trying to limit the exposure,” she points out.

Wider stresses that no one really knows a definitive answer on whether cell phone use is safe, and that more studies are needed. “Certain levels are most likely safe, but excessive exposure probably has harmful effects including headaches, low sperm count, possible cognitive issues and possible increase of risk of cancer,” she says.

And, given that the recommendations for safe cell-phone use aren’t hard to follow, it can’t hurt to actually try them. “Err on the safe side,” Wider says.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 00:39:00 Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:48:00 Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:55:00 Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:58:00 Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within

0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 21:27:00 Ajimobi mourns as Olubadan loses wife

Ajimobi mourns as Olubadan loses wife

By Ola Ajayi & Adeola Badru IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji yesterday lost his elder wife, Olori Kudirat Aduke Adetunji. She was aged 71. When

0 News 23/12/2017 03:58:00 BUA has been ordered to leave and stop mining by the Federal Government

BUA has been ordered to leave and stop mining by the Federal Government

FG orders BUA to vacate and stop mining on disputed Mines site Federal Government has directed the Management of BUA Group to vacate and stop mining

0 News 18/12/2017 12:19:00 Wike applauds Buhari on TSA

Wike applauds Buhari on TSA

By Davies IheamnachorPORT HARCOURT – Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on the implementation of Treasury Single Account,

0 News 18/12/2017 08:39:00 APC has failed Nigerians – S’east zonal youth leader

APC has failed Nigerians – S’east zonal youth leader

…Says the party has visited Nigerians with hunger, starvationBy Chinedu AdonuENUGU – SOUTH East zonal youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Comrade Chidiebere

0 News 19/12/2017 10:48:00 Gunmen Kidnap Paramount Ruler’s Wife, Principal In Bayelsa

Gunmen Kidnap Paramount Ruler’s Wife, Principal In Bayelsa

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Mrs. Tina Inegbagha, wife of Paramount ruler in Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, and

0 News 20/12/2017 16:44:00 Injury on house maid: Female lawyer, Olaoye, fails to perfect bail

Injury on house maid: Female lawyer, Olaoye, fails to perfect bail

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewedo A female lawyer, Tolu Olaoye, accused of assaulting her 15 year-old house maid, Abigail Opebiyi, failed to perfect her bail, yesterday. Vanguard‘s

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

cron