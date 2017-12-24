Health Tips: California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be?

People have been assured for years that cell-phone radiation is safe, but the state of California has issued new guidelines to residents that’s calling that into question.
The guidelines say that “some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects” before listing off brain cancer, tumors of the acoustic nerve and salivary glands, lower sperm count, headaches, and effects on people’s learning, memory, hearing, behavior, and sleep.
While the guidelines stress that the studies don’t establish a definitive link and that scientists disagree about whether cell phones cause these health problems, they say that the guidelines are designed to provide, well, guidance to families that want to do what they can to lower their family’s exposure to radio frequency energy.
Among other things, the guidelines suggest using your phone’s speaker or a headset when you talk, keeping your phone away from your body, like in your bag versus your pocket, and keeping your phone away from your bed when you sleep. The guidelines also recommend limiting your phone use when your cell signal is weak, when you’re traveling in a fast-moving vehicle, or trying to stream audio or video since these cause your phone to release higher-than-usual levels of radio frequency energy. But, the guidelines point out, phones give off lower levels of radio frequency energy when they’re connected to WiFi or Bluetooth.
It’s understandable that you might read this and freak out, worrying that you’ve been slowly killing yourself with your phone—or at the very least be unsure of what to think. “It's incredibly confusing,” says women’s health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D. “Consumers have been told over and over again that cell phones are safe and now there is a new recommendation that is definitely going to trigger anxiety in many people.” Still, she says, there’s a lot of conflicting info on the topic, so it’s better to be cautious. “There is no harm trying to limit the exposure,” she points out.
Wider stresses that no one really knows a definitive answer on whether cell phone use is safe, and that more studies are needed. “Certain levels are most likely safe, but excessive exposure probably has harmful effects including headaches, low sperm count, possible cognitive issues and possible increase of risk of cancer,” she says.
And, given that the recommendations for safe cell-phone use aren’t hard to follow, it can’t hurt to actually try them. “Err on the safe side,” Wider says.
Related Articles
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed
Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]
Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ajimobi mourns as Olubadan loses wife
By Ola Ajayi & Adeola Badru IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji yesterday lost his elder wife, Olori Kudirat Aduke Adetunji. She was aged 71. When
BUA has been ordered to leave and stop mining by the Federal Government
FG orders BUA to vacate and stop mining on disputed Mines site Federal Government has directed the Management of BUA Group to vacate and stop mining
Wike applauds Buhari on TSA
By Davies IheamnachorPORT HARCOURT – Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on the implementation of Treasury Single Account,
APC has failed Nigerians – S’east zonal youth leader
…Says the party has visited Nigerians with hunger, starvationBy Chinedu AdonuENUGU – SOUTH East zonal youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Comrade Chidiebere
Gunmen Kidnap Paramount Ruler’s Wife, Principal In Bayelsa
Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Mrs. Tina Inegbagha, wife of Paramount ruler in Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, and
Injury on house maid: Female lawyer, Olaoye, fails to perfect bail
By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewedo A female lawyer, Tolu Olaoye, accused of assaulting her 15 year-old house maid, Abigail Opebiyi, failed to perfect her bail, yesterday. Vanguard‘s
Most Watched Movies
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Post Your Comment below: >>