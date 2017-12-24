Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

The newly popular three-day Military Diet is blowing up the interwebs after being pegged as the quickest way to lose 10 pounds in a week.
But (as you might have guessed) dietitians say it's straight-up crazy. (And when experts are calling a diet things like “ridiculous” and "crazy," you know it’s bad.) The diet consists of three days of seemingly random guidelines followed by four days off the plan. You can supposedly repeat the process for weeks at a time.
On day one, breakfast is one cup of coffee or tea, a slice of toast, and a half-cup of canned tuna. On day two, dinner is two hot dogs (this is not a joke), a cup of broccoli, one-half cup of carrots, half a banana, and one-half cup of vanilla ice cream. No snacks allowed. You get the drift.
The result: You quickly drop water weight, yes, but you burn minimal fat and may also lose muscle, says Katie Ferraro, M.P.H., R.D. Yeah, that's not good.
Though the diet claims that following the three-day plan with four days of eating 1,500 calories of whole foods will keep your metabolism running on high, that's a big, fat lie, says Ferraro.
On the diet, you'll be bringing your calorie intake down to about 1,100 per day, according to Ferraro’s analysis. “The problem with cutting calories this low is that it sends your body into starvation mode," she says.
When that happens, your metabolism slows down. Then, when you go back to eating normal amounts of food on days four through seven, your body perceives that as a state of starvation and starts storing your calories as fat, leading to rebound weight gain, she says.
It also cuts carbs down to about half of your recommended daily intake and reduces fiber intake along with slew of other nutrients, she says.
And while hot dogs and ice cream can be a part of any balanced eating plan, they definitely don’t qualify as health foods around which you should build a well-balanced diet.
Who Came Up with This?
While the diet's name implies that it's something the U.S. military invented to help people lose weight, there's no indication that this plan has any affiliation with the military at all.
On top of that, it's not even completely clear who invented the hot dog-packed diet, let alone if they're a reliable source of nutritional information.
You Don’t Have to “Go Hard” to Lose Weight
Unfortunately, this diet (like so many crash diets before it) glorifies unhealthy eating as the key to weight loss.
According to the 3-Day Military Diet's website, “The people that fail on the Military Diet simply don’t have the drive and determination that you do. They complain about hunger or low energy because they are used to eating way more calories in a day. That’s how they gained weight in the first place, by eating more calories than they burned off. Most importantly, some people aren’t committed to weight loss. What’s a three-day diet in exchange for losing up to 10 pounds a week?”
Ugh. What’s a three-day diet in exchange for losing 10 pounds in a week? Poor nutrition, a slowed metabolic rate, muscle loss, rebound weight gain—and a terrible relationship with food. None of those things contribute to healthy and sustainable weight loss.
Related Articles
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis
The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Most Read NewsView all posts
Here’s the new President come 2019
’Tunji Ajibade ([email protected]; 08036683657) South Africa’s Vice-President, Cyril Ramaphosa, was elected leader of the ruling African National Congress this week. It happened during the latest elective
SA announces fee-free undergraduate education
Defying the advice of the commission he appointed to look into the issue of fee-free higher education, President Jacob Zuma on Saturday announced in a
My committee does not regard Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman - Senator Anyanwu
- Senator Samuel Anyanwu says there are petitions against the EFCC by some Nigerians- EFCC arrests finance chief of GEJ’s campaign over alleged N69bn fraudSenator
‘The Wedding Party 2’ rakes in N73m in 3-days
Nigeria’s blockbuster movie “The Wedding Party 2-Destination Dubai,” has made over 73 million Naira on its opening weekend, its producers said. The movie was released in
A political party that does not win the heart of the people is dead - Governor Dickson warns PDP
- Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state says the Peoples Democratic Party must learnt to put the people at the centre of all its activities
Govs split over approval of $1bn to fight Boko Haram
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Omeiza Ajayi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Egufe Yafugborhi •32 govs were party to decision — Yari, NGF chair•I wasn’t there — Fayose; 16 Ekiti
Most Watched Movies
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
My Empire
My Empire
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>