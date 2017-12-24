Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now



'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7768845&type=article&ctxId=4899&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Why+some+female+celebrities+are+furious+with+Matt+Damon+right+now&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Fwomens-health%2Fgirl-smarts-why-some-female-celebrities-are-furious-with-matt-damon-right-now-id7768845.html'); }} /* ]]> */

The #MeToo campaign has largely been driven by and commented on by women. But now Matt Damon has spoken out about it—and women aren’t too thrilled by what he had to say.

In an interview with ABC News’ Popcorn with Peter Travers, on Thursday, Matt talked about the sexual assault allegations against former Miramax head Harvey Weinstein (with whom he worked on several movies over the course of his career, including Good Will HuntingThe Talented Mr. Ripley, and most recently, Suburbicon). Matt said that he “wouldn’t want [Harvey] married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know?”

But it’s what he said about the #MeToo movement that has pissed more than a few people off. In the interview, Matt said that there’s a “spectrum of behavior” when it comes to sexual harassment and assault. “There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation,” he said. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.” He also called out former senator Al Franken, who resigned from his seat after he was faced with several allegations of groping. “I personally would have preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’s like at what point—you know, we’re so energized to kind of get retribution, I think.”

He also kinda-sorta defended comedian Louis C.K., who admitted to masturbating in front of women, calling his behavior “shameful and gross,” before adding, “I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he—I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are.” Then, he added, “None of us came here perfect.”

Matt’s ex Minnie Driver (and his Good Will Hunting co-star) quickly spoke out about his comments, tweeting, “Gosh it’s so interesting (profoundly unsurprising) how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem." She later told The Guardian: “I’ve realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. ... It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not.”

Alyssa Milano also clapped back on Twitter, writing, “I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted—even welcomed—misogyny.” She later added, “"We are not outraged because someone grabbed our a---s in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.

Matt hasn’t yet publicly responded to the controversy. Harvey Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual contact.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 00:39:00 Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

Odd Enough: Does it really matter what kind of eggs you buy?

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:48:00 Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

Girl Smarts: Why some female celebrities are furious with Matt Damon right now

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:55:00 Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

Weight Loss: Does the military diet work?

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:10:00 Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:39:00 A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

0 Videos 03/01/2017 21:01:00 12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)

12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)

A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 17:40:00 Politics: Trump rails against deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, 'leakin James Comey,' and 'phony' Clinton investigation

Politics: Trump rails against deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, 'leakin James Comey,' and 'phony' Clinton investigation

'); }else{

0 News 20/12/2017 02:59:00 Man threatens to kill step-sister over late father’s property

Man threatens to kill step-sister over late father’s property

By Chisom Unachukwu Lagos—A 57-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, who allegedly threatened to kill his step-sister, Maria Afolabi, over their father’s property was, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere

0 News 23/12/2017 11:06:00 Tech: The most mind-blowing space and astronomy pictures of 2017

Tech: The most mind-blowing space and astronomy pictures of 2017

Earth is a 7,917-mile-wide rock drifting through the vacuum of space — a fact that's shockingly easy to forget.But every so often, a mind-boggling picture

0 News 20/12/2017 04:29:00 Prepaid metre company wants direct sale to electricity consumers

Prepaid metre company wants direct sale to electricity consumers

- An indigenous prepaid meter company advises the federal government to allow producers to sell meters directly to electricity consumers- The chairman of the company,

0 News 22/12/2017 14:28:00 Bayelsa Speaker Advises Dickson To Heed The Cries Of Workers And Prioritize Workers' Welfare

Bayelsa Speaker Advises Dickson To Heed The Cries Of Workers And Prioritize Workers' Welfare

Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Konbowei Benson on Friday surprised the public in speaking against delays in the payment of civil servants salaries in

0 News 18/12/2017 07:21:00 4 reasons why interpersonal relationships among employees are very important

4 reasons why interpersonal relationships among employees are very important

Interpersonal relationship refers to the association between individuals who work in the same organization, and are important for a variety of reasons.In order to give

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

cron