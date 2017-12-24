Gani Adams divinely chosen to save, strengthen Yoruba nation —SS/SE communities

By Davies Iheamnachor
Yoruba community in South-South and South-East has described the emergence of Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo as the act of God, noting that he (Adams) was divinely ordained to save the Yoruba people.
In a statement, yesterday in Port Harcourt, the President, Yoruba SS/SE, Chief Bright Alabi, noted that the selection of Adams to occupy the space which MKO Abiola left some 20 years ago would ensure all round advancement for the Yoruba people.
Alabi pointed out that the vacuum created for decades had affected the Yoruba n in many facets, stating that Adams would resolve most of the outstanding cultural issues facing the people.
“The Yoruba community in South-South/South-East Zones sincerely joins the whole Yoruba race within and outside the country to congratulate Chief (Dr) Gani Adams on his emergence as the new AARE ONA KAKANFO of Yoruba land”, he added.
