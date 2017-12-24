IGP orders immediate commencement of stop and search operations nationwide

- The Nigeria Police Force has planned an elaborate security arrangement to beef-up security

- This is to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration

- The move is also menat to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the yuletide

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has directed immediate commencement of sand search operations to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the yuletide and new year festivals by all state police commands across the country.

This is in addition to his earlier directives on the implementation of an elaborate security arrangement to beef-up security throughout the nation to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and new year celebration nationwide.

NAIJ.com gathered that the stop and search point will not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups in order to ensure free flow of traffic and ease of movement for travelers.

IGP Ibrahim Idris however directed that all commissioners of police must be in charge of the operation in their domain. Photo credit: NPF

READ ALSO: Top singer Simi reveals she was almost shot by a SARS officer

The police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have also been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carryout police observation duties.

The IGP further directed that all commissioners of police must supervise the police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblock, as the total ban on all forms of road blocks is still in force.

Members of the public have also been directed to report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad through the following:

0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 - calls

0903 227 8905 - SMS

0903 562 1377 - whatsapp

Email: integrityxsquad@gmail.com

A statement by police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood added that: “The police federal highway patrol teams, safer highway and divisional patrol teams and other police special squads deployed for the stop-and-search operations are under strict instructions to be polite, civil but firm in ensuring security and safety of travellers and other road users on all the highways and major roads across the nation.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, calls on all Nigerians especially travellers and other road users to cooperate with personnel of the force deployed in their localities as they carry out their duties of ensuring security and safety of lives and property all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the police has said that all officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would undergo psychometric test, training and continuous assessment to determine their suitability.

The police also ordered the prohibition of SARS operatives to act as body-body-guards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection and civil matters.

READ ALSO: Okiro reveals why Nigeria Police created SARS unit

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng