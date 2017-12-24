Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

IGP orders immediate commencement of stop and search operations nationwide



- The Nigeria Police Force has planned an elaborate security arrangement to beef-up security

- This is to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration

- The move is also menat to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the yuletide

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has directed immediate commencement of sand search operations to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the yuletide and new year festivals by all state police commands across the country.

This is in addition to his earlier directives on the implementation of an elaborate security arrangement to beef-up security throughout the nation to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and new year celebration nationwide.

NAIJ.com gathered that the stop and search point will not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups in order to ensure free flow of traffic and ease of movement for travelers.

Yuletide: IGP orders immediate commencement of stop and search operations across the country

IGP Ibrahim Idris however directed that all commissioners of police must be in charge of the operation in their domain. Photo credit: NPF

READ ALSO: Top singer Simi reveals she was almost shot by a SARS officer

The police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have also been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carryout police observation duties.

The IGP further directed that all commissioners of police must supervise the police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblock, as the total ban on all forms of road blocks is still in force.

Members of the public have also been directed to report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad through the following:

0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 - calls

0903 227 8905 - SMS

0903 562 1377 - whatsapp

Email: integrityxsquad@gmail.com

A statement by police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood added that: “The police federal highway patrol teams, safer highway and divisional patrol teams and other police special squads deployed for the stop-and-search operations are under strict instructions to be polite, civil but firm in ensuring security and safety of travellers and other road users on all the highways and major roads across the nation.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, calls on all Nigerians especially travellers and other road users to cooperate with personnel of the force deployed in their localities as they carry out their duties of ensuring security and safety of lives and property all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the police has said that all officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would undergo psychometric test, training and continuous assessment to determine their suitability.

The police also ordered the prohibition of SARS operatives to act as body-body-guards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection and civil matters.

READ ALSO: Okiro reveals why Nigeria Police created SARS unit

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 02:44:00 Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben,

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 ‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change. Even

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 21/01/2017 01:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:30:00 A pastor caught in the act � pants down

A pastor caught in the act � pants down

0 Videos 20/11/2017 17:12:00 Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 13:15:00 Lawmakers say plans to impeach president violation of constitution ongoing

Lawmakers say plans to impeach president violation of constitution ongoing

Some lawmakers said on Wednesday they plan to impeach the president in a mounting political crisis that could put the fledgling government on a violent

0 News 20/12/2017 21:08:00 Okorocha okays two months’ salaries for Imo workers

Okorocha okays two months’ salaries for Imo workers

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has approved the payment of November and December salaries for civil servants in the state.  A statement issued

0 News 19/12/2017 18:33:00 5-yr-old marriage dissolved: ‘She twists my testicles whenever we fight’

5-yr-old marriage dissolved: ‘She twists my testicles whenever we fight’

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos State, yesterday, dissolved the five-year-old marriage between Mr. Chukwuma Onwumere, and his wife, Obianuju, following the respondent’s threat to

0 News 21/12/2017 05:55:00 Wife receives a heartwarming message from his Spouse that is fighting Boko Haram

Wife receives a heartwarming message from his Spouse that is fighting Boko Haram

John Oden, a Nigerian soldier fighting Boko Haram in the north, has pen down a heartwarming and romantic Christmas message to his lovely wife. He

0 News 23/12/2017 03:24:00 Venezuela’s economy shrank 16.5%, Nigeria below 2% in 2016

Venezuela’s economy shrank 16.5%, Nigeria below 2% in 2016

In terms of economic recession, Venezuela has proven to be worse than  what Nigeria experienced in 2016, indeed worse than what any economy ever went

0 News 22/12/2017 20:44:00 Elderly couple preparing marijuana as Christmas gifts arrested

Elderly couple preparing marijuana as Christmas gifts arrested

An elderly couple allegedly caught with 60 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska, United States told police their stash was for Christmas gifts. The couple — Patrick

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

cron