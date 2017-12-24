Once Nigerians see US, they will never go back to their huts - Trump allegedly says

The New York Times has alleged that President Donald Trump of US described Haitians as all having AIDS while also saying Nigerians live in huts.
According to the report, the US president made this comment in the Oval Office in June over the influx of immigrants in the country in spite of attempt to prevent this.
New York Times reports: “According to six officials who attended or were briefed about the meeting, Mr. Trump then began reading aloud from the document, which his domestic policy adviser, Stephen Miller, had given him just before the meeting. The document listed how many immigrants had received visas to enter the United States in 2017.
“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained.
“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They ‘all have AIDS,’ he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.
“Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.”
It was reported that at the meeting, the US president berated John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security, and Rex W. Tillerson, the secretary of state for the influx of foreigners.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is the White House press secretary however denied that President Trump made derogatory remarks about immigrants from Haiti and Nigeria.
She said: “General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims.
“It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”
Meanwhile, The UN General Assembly on Thursday, December 21 adopted by a decisive vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, a motion rejecting Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, BBC news reports.
NAIJ.com gathered that Trump had warned ahead of the vote in the 193-nation assembly that “we’re watching” and threatened reprisals against countries that back the measure.
The UN General Assembly held an emergency session at the request of Arab and Muslim states
The UN General Assembly approved a resolution effectively calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Source: Naija.ng
