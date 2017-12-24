Liberia’s election: how it works

Following are key points in Liberia’s presidential run-off on Tuesday:
– US model –
Africa’s first republic was founded by freed slaves from the United States and retains similarities with the US political system, though there are significant variations.
Presidential and vice-presidential candidates run on a joint ticket for six-year terms.
Elections are overseen by the autonomous National Elections Commission (NEC).
– Run-off –
Liberia operates a two-round voting system for presidential elections.
If no single candidate gets more than 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will face a run-off.
A run-off was held this year after the top two placing candidates, George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai, both fell well short of 50 percent of votes.
The incumbent, Africa’s first elected female leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, cannot run having served the maximum two terms.
– Timings –
Polling stations open at 8:00 am (0800 GMT) and close at 6:00pm for Liberia’s 2.1 million registered voters.
– Observers –
The European Union, African Union and regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all deployed observer missions to ensure the elections are held in free and fair circumstances.
Disputed results caused violence in the last election in 2011 and this will be the first vote entirely overseen by Liberia’s police and army, without the support of UN peacekeepers.
– Results –
Official provisional results are expected within 48 hours. The new president is expected to be inaugurated on January 22.
AFP
Related Articles
Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben
Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben,
‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown
Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change. Even
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nick Vujicic, Limbless Australian Evangelist is now a father of twins
Nick Vujicic, the evangelist who was born without limbs now has a set of twins with his Spouse Kanae, just ahead of Christmas.
Bishop Chukwuma, a politician — Okorocha
By Chinonso Alozie Owerri—Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said, yesterday, that Bishop of Enugu, Anglican Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, is a member of a political party. Chief
[BREAKING] $1bn not for anti-Boko Haram war alone, Osinbajo says
.Says decision reached after NEC security summit Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja VIce-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the much-criticised $1bn that state governors asked the Federal Government to
Ekiti LG poll: PDP in early lead, as impressive turnout greets poll
Delta State Governor, Senaor Ifeanyi Okowa (left); State PDP Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso (right); Mr. Moses Iduh (2nd right); PDP Chairmanship local Government Delegate, Barr.
DELTA LG POLLS: Litmus test for PDP and rebranded APC
THE political spectrum in Delta State has been charged ahead of the January 6, 2018 local government council election with the political parties and stakeholders
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>