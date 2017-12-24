Better days ahead, Buhari tells Nigerians at Christmas

OLALEKAN ADETAYO
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured all Nigerians that better days lay ahead of the nation despite its current challenges.
Buhari gave the assurance in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.
“I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges. I wish you all happy Christmas celebrations,” the President said.
He described the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ as an important opportunity for Nigerians to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with their friends, families and the less privileged.
He said it was also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ, who he said constantly stood for what is right, true and honest.
The President urged all, while celebrating, to remember members of the armed forces who were making sacrifices to secure the country.
He said, “The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and fulfilment. It kindles great expectations in the heart, irrespective of the challenges of the moment.
“As we celebrate this Yuletide season, let us devote some time to pray and appreciate the sacrifices of members of our armed services to keep our nation safe and secure.
“By the same token, and in keeping with the spirit of the season, our gallant troops serving on the front lines in the fight against insurgency; those wounded, lying in the hospital, as well as civilians who have suffered the brunt of evil and wicked elements these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.
“The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.”
Buhari urged Nigerians to provide refuge to those who could not enjoy Christmas at home with their families, or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly the internally displaced persons.
He regretted that the nation had witnessed an upsurge in the activities of trans-border syndicates who lure youths to modern slavery through irregular migration.
He said government had stepped up efforts to halt “this wickedness against the upwardly mobile generation,” and had evacuated some compatriots stranded abroad.
The President appealed to them to shun the allure of embarking on such perilous journeys.
