Do you know it’s Christmas?

Onoshe Nwabuikwu
Merry Christmas. Tomorrow is Christmas Day. Hopefully, you didn’t need me to tell you that. Anyhow, it isn’t every year I get this opportunity to wish AIRTIMERS a Merry Christmas. Whatever you do, especially tomorrow, try to be merry. And it doesn’t matter if you have to put some real effort into this.
Since this is a weekly column, this chance to wish you a merry Christmas can only come once or twice every few years. Unfortunately, I don’t always get into the talk about Christmas until it has passed. It is not that easy to talk about Christmas, you know. Now, it has gotten even harder. How do you force on the Yuletide cheer when the bitter reality stares right back?
In fact, with the present reality, the challenge is deciding what to talk about and what to leave out. My plan for the holidays is always to bring laughter and more laughter; even though I’m a little short of that right now. With the fuel scarcity, what kind of Christmas will you have?
Still, you have (to try) to be merry. Merry Christmas, my people.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben
Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben,
‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown
Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change. Even
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
N100m suit: FCDA officials visit Falana, apologise for open manholes
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority in Abuja on Friday paid a courtesy visit to human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN). The
2019: Avoid temptations by politicians, IGP tells personnel
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday warned personnel of the Nigeria Police Force against demanding and
Abductors Demand N100m Ransom For Wife Of Community Ruler In Bayelsa
The abductors of Mrs. Tina Inegbagha, the wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have demanded a ransom of
Barca reach agreement with Griezmann
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has met with the family of Atletico Madrid’s star forward Antoine Griezmann ahead of a possible summer move, sports daily
Most Watched Movies
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>