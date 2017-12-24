Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Do you know it’s Christmas?



Onoshe Nwabuikwu

Merry Christmas. Tomorrow is Christmas Day. Hopefully, you didn’t need me to tell you that. Anyhow, it isn’t every year I get this opportunity to wish AIRTIMERS a Merry Christmas. Whatever you do, especially tomorrow, try to be merry. And it doesn’t matter if you have to put some real effort into this.

Since this is a weekly column, this chance to wish you a merry Christmas can only come once or twice every few years. Unfortunately, I don’t always get into the talk about Christmas until it has passed. It is not that easy to talk about Christmas, you know. Now, it has gotten even harder. How do you force on the Yuletide cheer when the bitter reality stares right back?

   In fact, with the present reality, the challenge is deciding what to talk about and what to leave out. My plan for the holidays is always to bring laughter and more laughter; even though I’m a little short of that right now. With the fuel scarcity, what kind of Christmas will you have?

Still, you have (to try) to be merry. Merry Christmas, my people.

