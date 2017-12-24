Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown



Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change.

Even though the singer had other hit songs before putting out the song, Mad Over You, he said that song actually launched him to greater heights. He told Sunday Scoop, “Even while recording the song, I knew it would be a very big song.  But to be honest, I never thought that it would be as big as it eventually became. Immediately after the song dropped, everything changed. Everybody seemed to like the song, and it was played everywhere. I started getting calls from all around the world to perform the song and people were very emotional about it. All the songs I released after Mad Over You have also done very well, and the future looks even brighter.”

Gushing about his son, Zamar, Runtown said, “My son is one of the best things that have happened in my life. His birth opened a new chapter in my life, and anytime I look at his face, I feel indescribable joy and excitement.”

On if he may be getting married to his baby mama, Selena Leath, anytime soon, the singer simply said, “Nobody knows what the future holds, but right now, I’m concentrating on my career.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 62 times, 10 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 02:44:00 Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben,

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 ‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change. Even

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:33:00 VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:54:00 Watch how this little boy is preaching

Watch how this little boy is preaching

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 03/03/2017 03:58:00 Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 09:58:00 Pulse List 2017: Best Nigerian XI of the Year

Pulse List 2017: Best Nigerian XI of the Year

'); }else{

0 News 21/12/2017 12:00:00 Iraq begins takeover of oilfield from Shell

Iraq begins takeover of oilfield from Shell

Iraq on Thursday took the first step towards taking over the giant Majnoon oilfield following the pullout of Anglo-Dutch giant Shell, Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi

0 News 20/12/2017 12:54:00 PDP reacts to emergence of new factional party

PDP reacts to emergence of new factional party

- The PDP said it was not bothered by the new splinter group- It said the party's reconciliation committee was working towards uniting the party-

0 News 20/12/2017 19:52:00 Sports: The CIA was worried North Korea would ruin the Olympics the last time South Korea hosted in 1988

Sports: The CIA was worried North Korea would ruin the Olympics the last time South Korea hosted in 1988

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 02:13:00 BREAKING: NAFDAC HQ in Abuja is on fire

BREAKING: NAFDAC HQ in Abuja is on fire

- Fire has broken out at the headquarters of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control- The fire reportedly started at about

0 News 21/12/2017 14:26:00 NCS generates N1tr, loses 6 officers in 2017

NCS generates N1tr, loses 6 officers in 2017

With dogged implementation of the Presidential mandate to Restructure, Reform and Raise revenue (3Rs), Nigeria Customs Service has recorded the highest revenue collection ever, of

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron