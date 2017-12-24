Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben, at the academy in a hurry.

As one of the coaches of the reality show, he hardly shows mercy or smiles while scolding contestants.

In an encounter with Sunday Scoop, he said he didn’t see anything wrong with his style and he wasn’t ready to change it.

He said, “Learning about music is serious education. I am sure you once had a teacher who was mean to you; do you still remember him? I am sure you do. I didn’t learn in a mediocre style. A lot of people want to be praised for what they didn’t achieve. I won’t allow that. If dignity is not in the industry, there is no way we will have any form of credibility. If you don’t learn properly, there is no way you can excel. If people think I am mean because I am trying to teach my students, it is okay. But regardless of what people say, I will not change my style. Every time I say I want to leave Project Fame, they beg me to stay.”

Next year, Uncle Ben said he would unveil his academy where he would teach singers how to be the best they can be.

He said, “Adults are the most difficult people to train, unlike children. When you are young, you are flexible and ready to learn new things. I prefer working with children.”

Speaking on why winners of reality shows struggle in the real world, he insisted that people had not been fair to them.

He stated, “Musicians who didn’t get into the music industry via competitions find it easy to relate to DJs, OAPs, and bloggers. But for those who won competitions, it is a different story. People are always after the money they collected from the reality shows because they want to take their share.”

