Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben



Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben, at the academy in a hurry.

As one of the coaches of the reality show, he hardly shows mercy or smiles while scolding contestants.

In an encounter with Sunday Scoop, he said he didn’t see anything wrong with his style and he wasn’t ready to change it.

He said, “Learning about music is serious education. I am sure you once had a teacher who was mean to you; do you still remember him? I am sure you do. I didn’t learn in a mediocre style. A lot of people want to be praised for what they didn’t achieve. I won’t allow that. If dignity is not in the industry, there is no way we will have any form of credibility. If you don’t learn properly, there is no way you can excel. If people think I am mean because I am trying to teach my students, it is okay. But regardless of what people say, I will not change my style. Every time I say I want to leave Project Fame, they beg me to stay.”

Next year, Uncle Ben said he would unveil his academy where he would teach singers how to be the best they can be.

He said, “Adults are the most difficult people to train, unlike children. When you are young, you are flexible and ready to learn new things. I prefer working with children.”

Speaking on why winners of reality shows struggle in the real world, he insisted that people had not been fair to them.

He stated, “Musicians who didn’t get into the music industry via competitions find it easy to relate to DJs, OAPs, and bloggers. But for those who won competitions, it is a different story. People are always after the money they collected from the reality shows because they want to take their share.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 24 times, 4 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 02:44:00 Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Why I’m hard on Project Fame’s contestants – Uncle Ben

Singers who have passed through the MTN Project Fame reality show will not forget the no-nonsense approach of Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben,

0 News 24/12/2017 03:24:00 ‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

‘Mad Over You’ changed my life- Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change. Even

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 31/01/2017 02:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

0 Videos 21/01/2017 01:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:02:00 Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

0 Videos 07/10/2017 02:36:00 Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 05:25:00 Finance: This Israeli designer was asked to sketch a wedding dress for Meghan Markle — here are the designs

Finance: This Israeli designer was asked to sketch a wedding dress for Meghan Markle — here are the designs

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 22:02:00 Corruption, ineffectiveness root cause of fuel scarcity — Onovo

Corruption, ineffectiveness root cause of fuel scarcity — Onovo

By Akoma Chinweoke With less than a day to Christmas celebration, Nigerians are still grappling with the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country as the

0 News 19/12/2017 22:40:00 Henry cautions Nigerians against drunk driving

Henry cautions Nigerians against drunk driving

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has advised motorists in Nigeria to stay alive by not driving after drinking. Henry, the English Premier League (EPL) club’s all-time

0 News 20/12/2017 08:20:00 Zimbabwean electoral commission says 4.7m register for 2018 polls

Zimbabwean electoral commission says 4.7m register for 2018 polls

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said Wednesday over 4.7 million people have registered to vote in the 2018 elections. (ZEC) said while mobile registration centres closed

0 News 21/12/2017 00:26:00 2019: S-South wing of ex-agitators rallies support for Atiku

2019: S-South wing of ex-agitators rallies support for Atiku

By Onozure Dania A group under the aegis of South/South Wing of ex-Agitators, SSWA, has described former Vice President Abubakar Atiku as the messiah to rescue Nigeria

0 News 22/12/2017 14:05:00 Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre as DPR forces NNPC mega station to dispense product

Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre as DPR forces NNPC mega station to dispense product

- Petrol pump price has hit N250 per litre in some state in Nigeria- The DPR has, however, forced NNPC mega station to dispense product-

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

cron