Travel light: 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage

Packing for a trip can be a chore and can be very confusing as you are not sure what to take along on the trip and what to leave behind especially if you do not want to spend money buying anything you already have.

The worse part of any trip especially if you are traveling by air is when your checked in luggage goes missing. How then do you cope? If you are a smart traveler, you would already have your essential survival it in your carry-on luggage to last you for days till your luggage has been sorted out.

What then goes into this carry-on luggage?

1. Toiletry bag – Always keep a small bag of your essential toiletries containing your lotion, hand sanitizer, toothbrush, and toothpaste in your carry-on.

It's always a great idea to have everything on hand if you want to freshen up during your trip, and you'll be glad you have what you need if your flight is canceled or delayed and you find yourself stuck at the airport overnight. Keeping a small selection of toiletries in your carry-on also prevents you from having to rummage through your suitcase in public.

play 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage (Pixabay)

2. Laptop, phone and chargers – Never leave your laptop and phones in your check-in luggage and no matter how great your battery life is, don’t assume it’s going to have enough juice to get you to your accommodation. Keep your charger with you in case you need a quick boost, especially if all the information you need to get from point A to point B is saved in your inbox.

3. Headphones – If you want to block out noise, listen to music or even watch a movie, then leaving your headphones behind is not a wise thing to do.

4. A few underwear and clothing – Keep a change of underwear with you in case your luggage gets lost or you want to freshen up post-flight. If your checked luggage gets lost, at least you’ll something to change into when you arrive. You might still have to go buy a few things if your luggage doesn’t turn up within a day, but at least you won’t need to rush to find a store right away.

5. Valuables – The worst part of any trip is having to look for things that mean so much to you. Keep your camera, jewelry, computer, and other luxury or expensive items with you at all times. Even articles of clothing have been stolen out of suitcases, so assume that if you splurged on it, it belongs in your carry-on.

6. Wallet and documents – Keep your ID, cards, money, credit cards, plane ticket and other documents you need in one place in your bag so that you don't lose anything important. And it's a smart idea to print out tickets, directions, and itineraries that you’ve stored on your phone just in case.

7. A book – If looking out the window is enough to keep you occupied, then that is absolutely fine otherwise, it is best to bring a book or magazine. When traveling with books, stay away from hardcovers that will weigh you down.

8. Snacks! – Sometimes, that small pack of snacks handed to you by the flight attendant doesn’t always cut it, so pack your own lunch or snack. As long as it’s wrapped and a non-liquid, it can go through security. You never know when you might get hungry. Also, if there's turbulence, the in-flight service can't come around and offer snacks, so make sure you have a few things to eat of your own in case you need them.

9. A shawl – This is more than just a stylish accessory. A large wrap doubles as a blanket and can be folded up to be a pillow. Depending on the mode of travel and time of the year, a shawl can do its best to keep you warmer. Air travelers will appreciate the warmth of a light jacket, scarf or small blanket during long flights.

Article by Titi Dokubo