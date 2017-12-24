We can find a solution to this crisis - Atiku speaks on fuel scarcity

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country saying his heart goes out to Nigerians.
In a post on his Facebook on Sunday, December 24, the former vice president expressed confidence that “we can find a solution to this crisis.”
He wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see their friends and families during this season of celebration due to the #fuelscarcity and I am confident that as we unite as a nation we can find a solution to this crisis.”
Some Nigerians reacted to Atiku’s post and with many pointing out that he did nothing when he was vice president.
Others however appreciated his concern and assured him of support in the 2019 presidential election.
See some reactions below:
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Organisation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.
The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.
Many Nigerians have been complaining about the scarcity with some raising suspicion that it was an attempt to increase price of fuel.
It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians
In a video address, Baru blamed the situation on oil marketers whom he accused of hoarding the commodity.
He assured Nigerians that there was no plan to increase price of fuel and that work was going on to end the crises soon.
