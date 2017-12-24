Once Buhari has confidence in you, he doesn’t interfere with your work - Osinbajo

- The media department of the State House put together a documentary on President Buhari

- The documentary comprises of interviews with some of his associates

- The presidency explained why it was being aired during the holidays

The Media and Publicity department of the State House has put together a 55-minute documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, the media and publicity adviser to the president.

According to him, the documentary is made up of interviews from close aides of the president to show a side of the President that many would love to see.

According to Adesina, “this documentary will air on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday, December 24 and Tuesday December 26, 2017. It will also air on Channels Television on Monday, December 25, 2017 (Christmas Day) between 8 and 9pm on the days and stations mentioned.”

Adesina also shared teasers from the interview from close associates of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: US has not made decision to sanction Nigeria yet

Read some of them below:

"He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you....And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face." -Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge...He never appends his signature to anything, unless you've explained, and he understands it." Mr Babatune Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

"When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can't do that again now." Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor.

"I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat." Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

"How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them." Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

The presidential spokesperson also responded to criticism by some Nigerians about the airing of the documentary at a time Nigerians were battling fuel scarcity.

He wrote: "I have read a lot of reactions, particularly online, on the timing of the airing of the documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari, slated for December 24 and 25, 2017, respectively, by 8 p.m on NTA and Channels Television.

"Some of the comments are borne out of genuine concern, which we appreciate, while others are virulent, coming from inveterate complainers. Fault finding is the stock-in-trade of such people, and if they mistakenly find themselves in Heaven, they would even complain against God. They have no other pastime.

"The reactions mainly dwell on the fact that a documentary showing the human side of the President (as against the well known iron and steel) is coming at a time there is severe fuel scarcity in the country. And I say, why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!

"The current fuel crisis is a combination of snafu (Situation Normal All Fouled Up) in the distribution process of petrol (which the NNPC admitted at the onset of the problem), and deliberate mischief and sabotage by some marketers, who want to force the hands of government to increase the pump price. Then, the situation is further compounded by hoarding of products, and panic buying. And government is working round the clock to restore normalcy, which will come in a matter of time.

"Should we then be perpetually like King Lear at his worst, and consign ourselves to the doldrums occasioned by fuel scarcity at a festive period? No. Despite the temporal pains, life must continue, and we must look at the cheery side, while government works hard to bring succour.

"That is why I disagree with armchair critics, who wail at the drop of a hat. Millions of Nigerians appreciate President Buhari, love him passionately, and would watch the airing of the documentary, which shows the President in a perspective not very well known before.

"It's a spice for the holiday season, and not even ephemeral fuel crisis would dampen the enthusiasm of positive minded Nigerians."

Meanwhile, President Buhari met with the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Organisation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.

It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians

Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng