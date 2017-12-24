Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

We can no longer laugh with Buhari -El-Rufai



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition.

He said in those days, he and others would be laughing and rolling on the floor of Buhari’s living room.

The governor who apparently was talking about the funny aspect of the President spoke in a documentary, “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the President’s media team.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made excerpts of the interviews in the documentary, meant to show the other side of Buhari, available on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his (Buhari’s) living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now,” Adesina quoted El-Rufai as saying in the documentary.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was also quoted as confirming that Buhari cracks jokes and still keeps a straight face.

“He gives you things to do and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you… And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face,” Osinbajo said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she wished Nigerians know Buhari’s “softer side.”

“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them,” she said.

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunke Amosun, who is an ally of the President described him as a “reformed democrat.”

“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat,” the governor said.

On his part, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said, “He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge… He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”

The documentary is billed to be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority on Sunday and Monday at 8pm and on Channels Television on Monday.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:47:00 Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 14:02:00 Baru: NNPC boss assures Nigerians of sufficient supply of petroleum products

Baru: NNPC boss assures Nigerians of sufficient supply of petroleum products

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 09:46:00 Tech: Facebook opens social VR app to rival platforms (FB)

Tech: Facebook opens social VR app to rival platforms (FB)

Tech Facebook opens social VR app to rival platforms (FB) Published: 11 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago Jessica Smith Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) “Spaces” app, originally

0 News 21/12/2017 15:29:00 UN demands all States comply with resolutions regarding status of Jerusalem

UN demands all States comply with resolutions regarding status of Jerusalem

New York – Member States in the UN General Assembly by an overwhelming majority, on Thursday demanded that all countries comply with Security Council

0 News 21/12/2017 05:18:00 The Protest Judgment of the Court of Appeal

The Protest Judgment of the Court of Appeal

I am unable to persuade myself to share the views of some learned colleagues who have argued that the judgment delivered on Tuesday, December 12,

0 News 21/12/2017 12:00:00 Man Utd, Man City escape action over Old Trafford bust-up

Man Utd, Man City escape action over Old Trafford bust-up

The English Football Association said Thursday no formal action would be taken against Manchester United or Manchester City following ugly scenes that overshadowed the derby

0 News 18/12/2017 13:51:00 South Africa’s ANC elects Ramaphosa as new head

South Africa’s ANC elects Ramaphosa as new head

South African deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was narrowly elected head of the ruling ANC party Monday, winning a bruising race that exposed rifts within the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

cron