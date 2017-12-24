Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Dealing with a talkative partner



GBENGA ADENIJI writes about how to help a partner who is garrulous

Several wise sayings and the holy books have underscored the importance of silence. In fact, it is believed that saying less is better than talking too much. Little wonder, the saying, “Speech is silver and silence is golden.’’

However, in some marriages and relationships the foregoing is the opposite as many struggle with their spouses’ garrulous nature.

One of them is a hair stylist who preferred to be identified only as Mrs. Adebesin. She told SUNDAY PUNCH that her husband’s talkative personality was disturbing.

Adebesin said her husband seemed to find it easy contributing to every argument and could talk from morning till daybreak if allowed.

“There was a day he was with some of his friends and didn’t know when he leaked a secret another friend told him about his (the friend’s) family’s financial state. Of course, he said he was joking but the damage had been done,’’ the dark-skinned woman said.

This habit is not gender specific.

A father of one, Mr. Akinkunmi Olawoyin, stated that partners have to address the issue in such a way that they don’t offend each other.

He said, “In extreme cases of talkativeness, one needs to go about it with maturity in order not to hurt one’s partner. Since marriage is first and foremost about friendship, the approach should be very friendly.”

A psychologist at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Peter Olapegba, advised anyone with a talkative spouse to employ negative reinforcement to check the habit.

He said, “By negative reinforcement, one can withdraw attention from the loquacious partner. If he or she notices that and needs attention, the partner will work on him or herself.’’

A businesswoman based in Ghana, Mrs. Funmilola Joshua–Ojo, however, advised those with talkative partners to allow them have their way most times in order to avoid trouble.

She stated, “One can hide vital information from such persons and also filter the kind of information to share with them. Let them know too that by talking too much, people won’t take them seriously on sensitive matters. ’’

Also, a legal assistant in a Lagos-based private hospital, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olumide, said one should only accommodate a talkative partner if such a person always makes a good point.

He added, “But if the person makes trouble every time without any cogent point attached to his or her talkativeness, you may need to find a way to change the habit.

“When he or she starts talking, you may pretend to be busy doing something else instead of listening. When you keep receiving information about your spouse’s garrulous habit, you need to tell him or her how bad you always feel about the news. You may need to always guide the person on the dangers associated with talkativeness. It is a habit developed subconsciously.”

Olumide stated that one’s consistent reaction to a loquacious partner in the home would greatly assist him or her on how best to behave outside the home.

A counselling site, Psychology Today, urged those with garrulous spouses to first listen when they start talking but not for too long and interrupt when getting too long.

To Gbenga Emmanuel, a talkative spouse is more of an impulsive talker. The educational administrator said when one has a partner who is voluble, to be on the safe side, one should avoid discussing confidential issues with such a partner.

He said, “Restrain from discussing issues considered official or personal with the person to avoid conflict. Rather, you can surfeit the person with mundane things that have no value. It is better to be safe than sorry.

“Helping the person is a very delicate one. You don’t want to offend and at the same time you need to assist. Just starve the partner quality information. Then, gradually engage the spouse to fill spare time. If it is a chronic case, let your partner know the damage the talkativeness is causing.’’

A Lagos-based teacher, Mrs. Ronke Ogundimu, noted that taming a talkative spouse could be a difficult task, especially if the person at the receiving end is also chatty.

She said, “If that is the case, the house will be on fire always. Both parties should not be garrulous else it will have dire consequences on such home especially on the children. This is because by the time abuses are thrown during slight misunderstanding or provocation, the kids will be worst for it. Thus, as they say, if one is a goat, the other party must learn to be a sheep for peace to reign.’’

Olapegba further advised individuals with loquacious spouses not to shout them down whenever they display the habit.

According to the psychologist, the best thing to do in such a situation is not to respond.

He said, “Don’t shout the partner down when he or she starts the habit else it will lead to more problems. Choose not to respond. This will make the talkative partner to check him or herself because you are not responding.”

Famous quote

I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind — Lebanese writer, Khalil Gibran Jr.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 25 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:28:00 VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:47:00 Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2017 13:34:00 Bishop survives ghastly accident on his way to son’s wedding (photos)

Bishop survives ghastly accident on his way to son’s wedding (photos)

- Five people have survived a terrible car accident- The five people were on their way to a wedding

0 News 22/12/2017 12:32:00 Exclusive: I’m Now Super Star- Plantain Seller Turned Model, Ngozi Akimokwu

Exclusive: I’m Now Super Star- Plantain Seller Turned Model, Ngozi Akimokwu

Celebrated Sapele-based Igbanke-born former plantain seller and 2nd runner up at the just concluded 11th edition of Nigeria’s premier modeling competition, Nigeria’s Next Super Model

0 News 23/12/2017 11:33:00 Puigdemont mulls whether to return to Catalonia after win

Puigdemont mulls whether to return to Catalonia after win

Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont  was weighing up whether to return to the region, where he faces arrest, close aides said Saturday, after pro-independence parties

0 News 19/12/2017 12:10:00 Lanzini gets two-game ban for Stoke dive

Lanzini gets two-game ban for Stoke dive

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been banned for two games for diving to win a penalty, England’s Football Association announced on Tuesday. Lanzini“Manuel Lanzini

0 News 17/12/2017 10:53:00 Flamingoes through to final round of Uruguay 2018 qualifiers

Flamingoes through to final round of Uruguay 2018 qualifiers

Nigeria’s national under-17 women football team, the Flamingoes, on Saturday scraped through to the final round of the African qualification series for the 6th FIFA Under-17

0 News 23/12/2017 13:42:00 Watch your utterances, Presidency tells religious leaders

Watch your utterances, Presidency tells religious leaders

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has warned religious leaders and organisations in the country to refrain from divisive statements. It said the responsibility of maintaining peace and

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

cron