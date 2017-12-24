Ronke Onadeko’s bundle of joy

Kemi Lanre-Aremu
She is not altogether famous in the Lagos social scene but the same cannot be said about the corporate circles. A pleasant-looking woman, Ronke Onadeko, is involved in a lot of businesses, including oil and gas, finance, telecommunications, food and agriculture, among others. She has also been at the forefront of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, a not-for-profit organisation. This is in addition to being a consultant to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.
It has been a season of celebration for this amiable lady who turned 50 last April. Not many know that she welcomed her first child a few months ago. Onadeko, who is a Fellow of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Programme, last weekend, hosted a baby dedication and it was a colourful affair. In attendance were her siblings, including the Principal Consultant, Lonadek Oil and Gas, Ibilola Amao. Most of the guests came dressed in green-coloured attire while the new mum settled for a red iro and buba, plus matching accessories.
