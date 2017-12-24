Ronke Onadeko’s bundle of joy

Kemi Lanre-Aremu

She is not altogether famous in the Lagos social scene but the same cannot be said about the corporate circles. A pleasant-looking woman, Ronke Onadeko, is involved in a lot of businesses, including oil and gas, finance, telecommunications, food and agriculture, among others. She has also been at the forefront of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, a not-for-profit organisation. This is in addition to being a consultant to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

It has been a season of celebration for this amiable lady who turned 50 last April. Not many know that she welcomed her first child a few months ago. Onadeko, who is a Fellow of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Programme, last weekend, hosted a baby dedication and it was a colourful affair. In attendance were her siblings, including the Principal Consultant, Lonadek Oil and Gas, Ibilola Amao. Most of the guests came dressed in green-coloured attire while the new mum settled for a red iro and buba, plus matching accessories.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 50 times, 2 visits today)