Police declare members of ‘Malaysian Boys’ gang wanted in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has declared members of the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted for alleged criminal activities.
Police said the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang have been operating within Nimbo and Adani axis of Uzouwani Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Sunday said that the command had issued a warrant of arrest for all the members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang.
Amaraizu urged members of the public to urgently furnish it with information that could lead to their arrest.
He also said that the command had intensified manhunt for the fleeing “Malaysian Boys” who had been a thorn on the flesh of the law-abiding members of the public within Nimbo and Adani axis of Uzouwani council area.
“They are advised in their own interest to report to the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID) of the command in Enugu.
“They are Ikechukwu alias Master; Okoro Ifeanyi alias Bukar; Mathew; Marcel Ojike; Ogbobe Ajulu; Odumodu alias Asogwa, Mike also known as Anyi Anyi and Hyacinth Ugwu Julius.
“Others are John Okwelli; Anselem also known as Photo; Ikechukwu Aaron; Nnamdi Michael; Gabriel also known as Gabos as well as others known as Fela, Zero, Akwasa, Mmiri and Ratty.
“The command gathered that these group of fleeing suspected hoodlums and mischief-makers masquerading under the aegis of Malaysian Boys operating in their habitat at the dreaded Malaysian Forest, come out to unleash mayhem on residents of Nimbo community and its environs,’’ he said.
Amaraizu said that the police was already working with relevant stakeholders to fish them out anywhere they might be within and outside the country.
The police on March 25, acting on intelligence report, raided the said dreaded forest (Malaysian Forest) and arrested some of the suspected hoodlums.
Police also recovered dangerous exhibits.
(NAN)
Related Articles
Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters
A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three
A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer
A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck
A Des Moines man is dead after a weightlifting accident at a metro gym.
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Most Read NewsView all posts
We Are Creating A Hyper-Sexual, Hyper-Everything Generation; And Nigeria Is Leading The Rant By Timi Olagunju
Recently, young boys were observed tearing the uniforms of girls; school girls, and also holding their private parts at them, because they were excited about
Designer Spotlight: Andrea Iyamah goes from strength to strength
Designer Spotlight Andrea Iyamah goes from strength to strength As the popular designer, Dumebi Iyamah, opens up her second store in Lagos, we take a look
Online advertising and its bright future in Nigeria
Due to the rapid development of information technologies and market relations, Internet advertising is one of the most promising areas of the advertising market. 10%
Chelsea, Arsenal earn narrow wins, Palace on the rise
English Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday claimed an eighth win in their last 10 league games at home, beating Southampton 1-0. Arsenal also edged past
Man City join Arsenal in League Cup semis after penalty drama
A much-changed Manchester City held off a spirited challenge from Leicester on Tuesday to reach the League Cup semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout, as
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Post Your Comment below: >>