When protests failed to stop defection



The Peoples Democratic Party caucus at the House of Representatives has been fighting a losing battle over the defection of its members to the All Progressives Congress.

On December 19, another key member of the party from Imo State, Mr. Raphael Igbokwe, defected to the APC on the floor of the House in Abuja.

Before Igbokwe dumped the PDP, five others, including Mr. Edward Pwajok, SAN, had abandoned the party.

The PDP had lost six members since January this year, all of them cited “divisions” in the PDP as their reason for leaving. They got away with it despite protests from their PDP colleagues.

However, in Igbokwe’s case, members strongly objected to the grounds of his defection. They noted that the Supreme Court had long decided the leadership crisis in the party by recognising one of the factions as the authentic leadership of the party.

Their demands that the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, should declare Igbokwe’s seat vacant because he could not sustain the grounds of his defection, failed.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

