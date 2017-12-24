When protests failed to stop defection

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus at the House of Representatives has been fighting a losing battle over the defection of its members to the All Progressives Congress.
On December 19, another key member of the party from Imo State, Mr. Raphael Igbokwe, defected to the APC on the floor of the House in Abuja.
Before Igbokwe dumped the PDP, five others, including Mr. Edward Pwajok, SAN, had abandoned the party.
The PDP had lost six members since January this year, all of them cited “divisions” in the PDP as their reason for leaving. They got away with it despite protests from their PDP colleagues.
However, in Igbokwe’s case, members strongly objected to the grounds of his defection. They noted that the Supreme Court had long decided the leadership crisis in the party by recognising one of the factions as the authentic leadership of the party.
Their demands that the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, should declare Igbokwe’s seat vacant because he could not sustain the grounds of his defection, failed.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters
A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three
A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer
A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck
A Des Moines man is dead after a weightlifting accident at a metro gym.
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
We are out to protect consumers interest – SON
The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) says it is committed to protecting lives and properties of consumers through massive enlightenment campaign against sub-standard products. The Director General
Re: Buhari’s farming is bad propaganda
Layi Olajumoke, PRO, Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State: I beg to differ on the views proffered by Ms. Abimbola Adelakun on President Mohammadu Buhari’s agricultural
Amid migrants controversy, Gaddafi's son plans to run for president in Libya's 2018 election
- Family spokesman, Basem al-Hashimi al-Soul, has said the son of the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, will be contesting the country's 2018 elections- The
APC chieftain accused of false alarm over alleged threat to President Buhari's life
- Security agencies have been called upon to launch investigation into a serious allegation- The allegation was made by a chieftain of the All Progressives
Buhari Tasks ECOWAS Leaders On Terrorism, Human, Drug Trafficking
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged leaders in the West African sub-region on the need to urgently tackle the challenges of terrorism, human trafficking and drug
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>