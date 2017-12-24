Donald Trump: 'I never said Nigerians live in huts'

US President Donald Trump has denied making disparaging and insulting remarks targeted against Nigerians and other immigrants.
The New York Times reports that during a meeting held in the Oval Office in June, Trump said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, Afghanistan was described as a ”haven of terrorists" and Nigerians living in the US were scoffed at by the US President for residing in huts back home.
“Forty thousand (migrants) had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa,” the New York Times (NYT) piece read, quoting sources at the meeting.
Travel ban
Trump was reportedly fuming at the number of immigrants in the US, in spite of his travel bans.
The US president proposed an anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim agenda during his campaign to become America’s number one citizen.
“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained,” officials in the meeting reportedly told NYT.
“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They all have AIDS”.
However, the White House has denied that the president made those remarks.
'Lies'
White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, agreed that the said meeting did take place.
Sanders however added that the NYT was lying about what transpired at that meeting.
Sanders said John Kelly who is the chief of staff, H.R. McMaster who is the national security adviser, and Rex Tillerson who is the US secretary of state, were all in the meeting and have attested that the NYT lied.
ALSO READ: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants
“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” Sanders said of the story.
“And it’s both sad and telling that the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”
Related Articles
Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters
A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three
A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer
A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Most Read NewsView all posts
Are Patoranking's 'son' and 'baby mama' photos real?
Fans have been known to make bold assumptions about the personal lives of their favorite stars. Often they are credited with non-existent love affairs, marriages,
Abductors of wife of community ruler demand N100m ransom
The abductors of Mrs Tina Inegbagha, the wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have demanded a ransom
Those Parading As Fresh PDP Ought To be Arrested- Fayose
Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Peoples’ Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum has said that those who have identified themselves as Fresh PDP ought to have
Ali Ndume: Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram
Ali Ndume Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram Ndume said this when he visited the presidential villa in Abuja
Four policemen killed by separatists in Cameroon
Four police officers were killed in an attack by suspected separatists in Cameroon’s English-speaking region on Monday, a government minister said, the latest violence to
Twitter begins enforcing rules on ‘hateful, abusive’ content
Twitter said it began enforcing new rules Monday aimed at filtering out “hateful” and “abusive” content on the social network including messages which promote or
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Post Your Comment below: >>