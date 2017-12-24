Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Donald Trump: 'I never said Nigerians live in huts'



'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7769201&type=article&ctxId=4881&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=%27I+never+said+Nigerians+live+in+huts%27&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fdonald-trump-denies-saying-nigerians-live-in-huts-id7769201.html'); }} /* ]]> */

US President Donald Trump has denied making disparaging and insulting remarks targeted against Nigerians and other immigrants.

The New York Times reports that during a meeting held in the Oval Office in June, Trump said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, Afghanistan was described as a ”haven of terrorists" and Nigerians living in the US were scoffed at by the US President for residing in huts back home.

“Forty thousand (migrants) had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa,” the New York Times (NYT) piece read, quoting sources at the meeting.

Travel ban

Trump was reportedly fuming at the number of immigrants in the US, in spite of his travel bans.

The US president proposed an anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim agenda during his campaign to become America’s number one citizen.

Donald Trump.play Donald J Trump is US President (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

 

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained,” officials in the meeting reportedly told NYT.

“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They all have AIDS”.

However, the White House has denied that the president made those remarks.

'Lies'

White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, agreed that the said meeting did take place.

Sanders however added that the NYT was lying about what transpired at that meeting.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders.play White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

 

Sanders said John Kelly who is the chief of staff, H.R. McMaster who is the national security adviser, and Rex Tillerson who is the US secretary of state, were all in the meeting and have attested that the NYT lied.

ALSO READ: The 10 best cities in the US for immigrants

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” Sanders said of the story.

“And it’s both sad and telling that the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:58:00 Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:39:00 A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

0 Videos 07/10/2017 05:33:00 "The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 11:24:00 Are Patoranking's 'son' and 'baby mama' photos real?

Are Patoranking's 'son' and 'baby mama' photos real?

Fans have been known to make bold assumptions about the personal lives of their favorite stars. Often they are credited with non-existent love affairs, marriages,

0 News 22/12/2017 08:28:00 Abductors of wife of community ruler demand N100m ransom

Abductors of wife of community ruler demand N100m ransom

The abductors of Mrs Tina Inegbagha, the wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have demanded a ransom

0 News 21/12/2017 09:29:00 Those Parading As Fresh PDP Ought To be Arrested- Fayose

Those Parading As Fresh PDP Ought To be Arrested- Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Peoples’ Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum has said that those who have identified themselves as Fresh PDP ought to have

0 News 22/12/2017 17:18:00 Ali Ndume: Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram

Ali Ndume: Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram

Ali Ndume Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram Ndume said this when he visited the presidential villa in Abuja

0 News 19/12/2017 04:40:00 Four policemen killed by separatists in Cameroon

Four policemen killed by separatists in Cameroon

Four police officers were killed in an attack by suspected separatists in Cameroon’s English-speaking region on Monday, a government minister said, the latest violence to

0 News 18/12/2017 14:31:00 Twitter begins enforcing rules on ‘hateful, abusive’ content

Twitter begins enforcing rules on ‘hateful, abusive’ content

Twitter said it began enforcing new rules Monday aimed at filtering out “hateful” and “abusive” content on the social network including messages which promote or

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

cron