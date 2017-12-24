Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Buhari: President says nothing about petrol scarcity in Christmas message



'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7769081&type=article&ctxId=4881&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=President+says+nothing+about+petrol+scarcity+in+Christmas+message&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fbuhari-remains-silent-on-petrol-scarcity-in-christmas-message-id7769081.html'); }} /* ]]> */

President Muhammadu Buhari was characteristically silent on the fuel shortages that have crippled Africa’s biggest economy, in his Christmas message to Nigerians.

Thousands of gas stations across Nigeria have remained shuttered for days on end.

Gas stations managing to dispense petrol are doing so at multiple percentages above the government regulated price; as the black market continues to make a killing.

Just hours before Christmas, Nigerians can’t move around, can’t make the trip to the countryside to visit family and friends; and can’t drive to the malls to shop for festive season grocery.

Commodity and transport prices have also skyrocketed.

It's a bleakness that has led social media users to vent their spleen on the nation's Commander-in-Chief, all week long.

A month of pain

Nigeria has been experiencing petrol scarcity all month, with the government blaming “panic buying” for the prolonged crisis.

However, in his Christmas day message to millions of compatriots, the president remained inexplicably tight-lipped on the groaning from the streets.

FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayoseplay Petrol scarcity has crippled Nigeria (Guardian )

 

Buhari’s Christmas message dwelt on the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, the slavery of migrants of Nigerian descent in Libya and how the message of Christmas should permeate the land.

The president’s Christmas message is reproduced in full below, unedited:

Dear Compatriots,

I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas day celebration.

The commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for us to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with our friends, families and the less-privileged.

It is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ, who constantly stood for what is right, true and honest.

All the ways senate attacked Buhari's executiveplay Senate President Saraki and Buhari share a joke (Tribune)

 

The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope, and fulfilment. It kindles great expectations in the heart, irrespective of the challenges of the moment.

As we celebrate this Yuletide season, let us devote some time to pray and appreciate the sacrifices of members of our armed services to keep our nation safe and secure.

By the same token, and keeping with the spirit of the season, our gallant troops serving in the frontlines in the fight against insurgency; those wounded, lying in the hospital, as well as civilians who have suffered the brunt of evil and wicked elements these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.

ALSO READ: ‘I was shaking when I took over from Jonathan,’ president says

The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.  

In this season of hope, let us remember to provide refuge to those who cannot enjoy Christmas at home with their families, or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons.

Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in the activities of trans-border syndicates who lure our youths to modern slavery through irregular migration. While we have stepped up our efforts to halt this wickedness against the upwardly mobile generation, and have evacuated some of our compatriots stranded abroad, we appeal to them to shun the allure of embarking on such perilous journeys.

I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges.

I wish you all Happy Christmas celebrations.

Muhammadu Buhari

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:23:00 10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View

0 Videos 10/03/2017 06:25:00 Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.

0 Videos 31/01/2017 02:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:33:00 VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 14:52:00 Johnson becomes first UK minister to visit Russia in five years

Johnson becomes first UK minister to visit Russia in five years

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson heads to Moscow this week on the first official visit by a minister from London in five years. Johnson will hold

0 News 19/12/2017 14:49:00 Tech: Rian Johnson describes how Mark Hamill reacted to the Luke Skywalker storyline in 'The Last Jedi' — 'It wasn't the thing he wanted to necessarily hear'

Tech: Rian Johnson describes how Mark Hamill reacted to the Luke Skywalker storyline in 'The Last Jedi' — 'It wasn't the thing he wanted to necessarily hear'

'); }else{

0 News 20/12/2017 04:36:00 FRSC deploys 500 personnel, 18 vehicles, others in Enugu

FRSC deploys 500 personnel, 18 vehicles, others in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed over 500 personnel to man all critical road corridors in Enugu State for its special Yuletide patrol. The

0 News 19/12/2017 14:28:00 Strategy: McDonald's new Dollar Menu carries a massive threat to Wendy's and Burger King (MCD)

Strategy: McDonald's new Dollar Menu carries a massive threat to Wendy's and Burger King (MCD)

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 11:19:00 Pep Guardiola confirms Foden injury

Pep Guardiola confirms Foden injury

Manchester City’s teenage midfielder Phil Foden will be out for at least a month with ankle ligament damage just as he was beginning to make

0 News 20/12/2017 05:42:00 Mexican journalist shot dead at son’s school party

Mexican journalist shot dead at son’s school party

A Mexican reporter was shot dead Tuesday at his son’s school Christmas party, authorities confirmed, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the country

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron