Buhari: President says nothing about petrol scarcity in Christmas message

President Muhammadu Buhari was characteristically silent on the fuel shortages that have crippled Africa’s biggest economy, in his Christmas message to Nigerians.
Thousands of gas stations across Nigeria have remained shuttered for days on end.
Gas stations managing to dispense petrol are doing so at multiple percentages above the government regulated price; as the black market continues to make a killing.
Just hours before Christmas, Nigerians can’t move around, can’t make the trip to the countryside to visit family and friends; and can’t drive to the malls to shop for festive season grocery.
Commodity and transport prices have also skyrocketed.
It's a bleakness that has led social media users to vent their spleen on the nation's Commander-in-Chief, all week long.
A month of pain
Nigeria has been experiencing petrol scarcity all month, with the government blaming “panic buying” for the prolonged crisis.
However, in his Christmas day message to millions of compatriots, the president remained inexplicably tight-lipped on the groaning from the streets.
Buhari’s Christmas message dwelt on the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, the slavery of migrants of Nigerian descent in Libya and how the message of Christmas should permeate the land.
The president’s Christmas message is reproduced in full below, unedited:
Dear Compatriots,
I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas day celebration.
The commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for us to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with our friends, families and the less-privileged.
It is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ, who constantly stood for what is right, true and honest.
The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope, and fulfilment. It kindles great expectations in the heart, irrespective of the challenges of the moment.
As we celebrate this Yuletide season, let us devote some time to pray and appreciate the sacrifices of members of our armed services to keep our nation safe and secure.
By the same token, and keeping with the spirit of the season, our gallant troops serving in the frontlines in the fight against insurgency; those wounded, lying in the hospital, as well as civilians who have suffered the brunt of evil and wicked elements these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.
The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.
In this season of hope, let us remember to provide refuge to those who cannot enjoy Christmas at home with their families, or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons.
Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in the activities of trans-border syndicates who lure our youths to modern slavery through irregular migration. While we have stepped up our efforts to halt this wickedness against the upwardly mobile generation, and have evacuated some of our compatriots stranded abroad, we appeal to them to shun the allure of embarking on such perilous journeys.
I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges.
I wish you all Happy Christmas celebrations.
Muhammadu Buhari
